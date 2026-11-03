Oregon State MBB Opens Joyner Era With Blowout Win At Home

The Oregon State Beavers are undefeated under head coach Justin Joyner.

In Joyner's first regular season game as the Beavers' head coach, Oregon State powered past the visiting Weber State Wildcats in Corvallis Monday by a final score of 102-61.

The 61-point win was 11 points shy of the program record for margin of victory (72). Oregon State have now won 13 straight season-opening contests.

Buffalo transfer Daniel Freitag led the Beavers in scoring with 23, though seven different members of OSU's team scored in double figures.

Xavion Staton recorded a double-double in his Oregon State debut, scoring 10 points to go along with 13 rebounds, plus two blocks, over 24 minutes of action.

Fresno State transfer Deshawn Gory also contributed 17 points, getting his time in Corvallis started with a strong performance in the post.

Weber State led for a combined total of just 42 seconds, with the Beavers maintaining their lead for just over 37 minutes of game time.

Nearly half of the Beavs' winning margin came from free-throws. Oregon State found themselves at the free-throw line 34 times Monday, sinking 29 of their attempts. Weber State, meanwhile were just seven-of-12.

In the first half, the Beavers maintained a slight advantage in the paint, scoring 16 points and grabbing 25 rebounds. Weber State scored just ten in the paint with 22 rebounds. Oregon State had an eight-point lead at the break.

Things opened up offensively for the Beavers in the second half. While they continued to find scoring opportunities in the paint, they also connected on five three-pointers, shooting 33 percent from deep. They also took better care of the ball, turning it over just twice to limit Weber State's scoring opportunities. The Beavers went on a 10-0 run in the opening three minutes of the half, then a 15-0 run that started at the 9:38 mark and ended at the 5:17 mark.

Following Monday's victory, Oregon State will return to game action on Friday, November 6, when they host Cal Baptist at 6:30 PM PT.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify