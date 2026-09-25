Oregon State Men's Basketball Team Reveals Non-Conference Schedule

Ahead of head coach Justin Joyner's first season in Corvallis, Beaver Nation is buzzing with excitement.



Earlier this week, the Joyner's 2027 recruiting class earned commitments from two of California's best prep recruits. At the same time, the Beavers announced their 2026-27 non-conference schedule.

On November 2nd, the season begins at Gill Coliseum, with the Beavers hosting Weber State, best known as the alma mater of Portland Trail Blazers legend Damian Lillard.



The orange & black will then battle Cal Baptist on November 6th. Last season, the Lancers won the conference tournament of the realigned Western Athletic Conference (WAC), now known as the United Athletic Conference. They fell to 4 seed Kansas in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Round of 64.

Oregon State will stay home for three more games to begin the year, with games against Big Sky Conference mid-major Eastern Washington on November 9th, Jerry Rice's alma mater Mississippi Valley State on November 13th, and low-major East Texas A&M on November 16th.



From there, the men of Gill Coliseum will play an opponent yet to be determined on November 19th, before traveling to Southern California's Palm Springs for games against Tulsa and the University of San Francisco November 23rd-24th. The following Sunday, they will return home to the friendly confines of Ralph Miller Court, facing Milwaukee. Notably, the Panthers have reached the NCAA Tournament four times in their program's history.

On December 5th, Oregon State welcomes Southern Mississippi to Gill Coliseum. Six days later, the Beavers will host Lamar. Southern Miss last made the big dance in 2014, while the Cardinals from eastern Texas last cut down nets in 2012. On Monday December 14th, Corvallis will be the sight of a marquee matchup, with former Pac-12 rival Arizona State coming to town. In a matchup last December, the Sun Devils surrendered an eleven point lead with eight minutes left, and Beavers' star point guard Josiah Lake II closed out a comeback win.



Later that week, the orange & black host Cleveland State on Thursday December 17th. The Vikings most recently reached the NCAA tournament in 2021, and will be lead this season by first year head coach Rob Summers, formerly an assistant at Missouri.

In the heart of the holiday season, Oregon State will play two neutral site games against New Mexico (December 21st) and Santa Clara (December 23rd) before wrapping up their non-conference slate at home against in-state NCAA Division II program Western Oregon University on December 30th. Pac-12 play is slated to begin in January, with the conference poised to announce their schedule at a later time.