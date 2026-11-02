Oregon State MBB vs. Weber State: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

Justin Joyner's Oregon State Beavers begin a new college basketball season on Monday night, welcoming the Weber State Wildcats to Gill Coliseum.

In his first game as the head coach of the Beavs, Joyner will look to win the program's 13th consecutive season opener.

Here's everything fans need to know about the opening game of Oregon State's 2026-2027 season.

Oregon State Beavers (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12 Conference) vs. Weber State Wildcats (0-0, Big Sky Conference)

Date: Monday, November 2 2026

Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET

Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: Pac-12 YouTube

Radio: Beaver Sports Network

Point Spread: Oregon State -16.5 on FanDuel

Lake's Leadership

On a team with 12 newcomers, OSU senior guard Josiah Lake II is the only member of last season's team to return for the new era of the program. The Tualatin product will need to supply some veteran leadership in the Beaver' first campaign back in a Pac-12 Conference schedule.

Big Sky Conference Familiarity

Coming from the University of Idaho, OSU sophomore forward Jackson Rasmussen was the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year last season. In two games against Weber State, Rasmussen averaged 11 points and four rebounds. He's the only member of this year's Beavers team with previous experience against Weber State.

What will Freitag's Role Be for the Beavers?

Junior guard Daniel Freitag arrived in Corvallis this offseason after a strong stint at the University of Buffalo, where he averaged 19.8 points per game last season and recorded three separate 33-point performances. While he has proven to be a strong scorer, Freitag has indicated he's willing to be whatever the team needs him to be this season.

"I've always prided myself on not being one-dimensional. So if it's scoring one night, facilitating another, I'm willing to do whatever," Freitag said.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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