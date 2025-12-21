Second Half Comeback Gives Beavers 78-75 Win Over Arizona State

The Oregon State men were down by double digits with less than eight minutes left in Sunday's game against Arizona State, but a furious closing stretch from Josiah Lake II and Jorge DIaz Graham lifted the Beavers to a 78-75 upset win over the Sun Devils. The win gives the Beavers a 7-6 record.

RELATED:

Oregon State Downs Montana State To Extend Winning Streak



The game seemed to be in Oregon State's favor early on, with nine points from Josiah Lake in the first few minutes of the first half helping the Beavers build a 10 point lead. The Sun Devils couldn't be denied forever though, and began chipping away at the Oregon State lead, with a pair of Maurice Odum free throws tying the game with three minutes left in the half. A jump shot from Odum gave Arizona State a two point, 40-38 lead at the half.

The second half started with the Sun Devils going on a tear. Massamba Diop was explosive early in the second, powering ASU to an 11 point lead with 10 minutes left in the game. An Oregon State run around the eight minute mark finally got the Beavers back in the game, with Lake and Jorge Diaz Graham teaming up to cut the Sun Devils lead in half.

RELATED:

Beavers Fall to Sam Houston State As Winning Streak Ends



Arizona State got into foul trouble late in the half, sending Yaak Yaak and Diaz Graham to the foul line, letting Oregon State cut into the ASU lead further. A three from Diaz Graham with three minutes left in the game cut the Sun Devil lead to just one. After some back and forth, a three from Isaiah Sy gave the Beavers their first lead since the first half, with 1:11 left in the game.

After Maurice Odum missed a three, the Sun Devils would not get a chance to take back the lead. Josiah Lake missed a three, but Jorge Diaz Graham grabbed the offensive rebound. While trying to kill the clock, Lake turned the ball over, but then grabbed it right back from Massamba Diop, forcing Arizona State to foul with six seconds left on the clock. Lake made his shots, and ASU turned the ball over on their final possession, handing the Beavers a 78-75 win.

RELATED:

Beavers Win Over Southern Utah Gets Them Back To .500



Josiah Lake II led the Beavers in scoring, with 23 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds. Noah Amenhauser was the only other Beaver to hit double digits, with 10 points and 4 rebounds. Jorge Diaz Graham didn't really get going until late in the second half, but he was key to the Beaver comeback, finishing the night with 9 points and 9 rebounds.

Oregon State has a week off to enjoy Christmas before returning to action next Sunday, December 28th. They'll be starting off their West Coast Conference schedule in Gill Coliseum, hosting the Santa Clara Broncos. Tip off is set for 3 PM PT.