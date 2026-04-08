Oregon State Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Update

On Monday night, Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner watched his Wolverines win the national championship. The next morning, Joyner flew to the Pacific Northwest, embarking upon the first moments of his new role leading Oregon State's men's basketball program.

He has his work cut out already.

In the span of a week, seven players have entered the portal, which opened yesterday at midnight. One name, 6'2" junior point guard Josiah Lake II, has decided to stay in Corvallis. This piece spotlights Lake and the seven transfers so far.

Josiah Lake II will stay

Two days ago, Oregon State's emerging star shared an Instagram post with a brief, upbeat message for Beaver Nation:

"LOYAL TO THE SOIL: Beaver Nation, this is where my heart is, and I'm not going anywhere. Gill, I'll see you soon!"

Last season marked Lake II's career breakout. He was the Beavers' starting point guard in every game, averaging 34 minutes, shooting 46.2% from the field & 38.1% behind the arc, and 82.4% at the foul line. In addition, the former Tualatin HS state champion averaged over 4 assists, and 1 steal per game.

Four other starters hit the portal

Starting shooting guard Dez White, wings Matija Samar and Isiah Sy, and post Johan Munch all declared their entries in the transfer portal.

After transfering from Missouri State last Spring, White quickly learned Wayne Tinkle's offense. Suiting up in orange & black this past season, he started all but two games, averaging 9.7 points thanks to a dependable 37.9% three point shooting rate.

Samar leaves Oregon State in the Spring of his freshman year. Before arriving on campus, he was a rising star in his native country Slovenia's national team system. The multi-talented freshman scorer started the first four games of the season, and started again on January 21st against St. Mary's.

When Wayne Tinkle demoted Samar to sixth man four games into the season, Sy took his starting role. He finished with exactly 10.0 points per game, while shooting 34.1% from the field and 35.4% from deep, but complimented those numbers thanks to reliable perimeter defense.

Munch was arguably the team's most dependable post presence in 2025-26, starting 25 of 33 games. He averaged just under 5 rebounds per game.

Three backups also entered the transfer portal

Center Noah Amenhauser will try his luck in the portal. He is joined by forwards Gavin Marrs, Olavi Suutela, and Kaan Yarkut.