Oregon State Picks Up First WCC Victory with 70-62 Win Over San Francisco

The Beavers had to work down the stretch to preserve their first West Coast Conference win, but sharp shooting from Isaiah Sy and Josiah Lake II kept the Beavers in front, holding off the San Francisco Dons for a 70-62 win. The Beavers record now stands at 8-7 overall, and 1-1 in conference play.

The Dons jumped out to an early lead with buckets from David Fuchs and Ryan Beasley, but after that four straight threes from Oregon State, two from Isaiah Sy, one from Olavi Suutela and one from Dez White, gave the Beavers the lead.

Yaak Yaak and Olavi Suutela managed to get the Beaver lead to 12 before San Francisco finally broke their cold streak. At around the eight minute mark it was the Beavers turn for a cold streak, while the Dons went on a nine point run to cut the Oregon State lead to three. Tyrone Riley was then fouled on a three, making his shot and the free throw to give San Francisco a 22-21 lead.

Oregon State managed to reclaim the lead with a Jorge Diaz Graham jumper, Jorge's brother Guillermo answered back for the Dons with a three. A pair of free throws from Guillermo Diaz Graham and a jumper from Tyrone Riley finished off the first half scoring, with San Francisco holding onto a five point, 30-25 lead.

Oregon State managed to tie things up early in the second half, thanks to free throws from Jorge Diaz Graham and a Josiah Lake three, but the Dons managed to retake the lead. Lake, who had been held scoreless in the first half, scoring a quick eight points in the second to keep the Beavers in the game.

San Francisco managed to stay narrowly in front, but at the 10 minute mark a Dez White three put the Beavers back in front. An Isaiah Sy three extended the Beaver lead, and now it was the Dons who were on the back foot.

David Fuchs managed to get San Francisco within one with a layup and a free throw, but the Beavers countered with a Josiah Lake three. As the minutes dwindled, San Francisco started getting more physical, and the Beavers free throw shooting grew the OSU lead to eight.

San Francisco worked the margin down to four entering the final minute of play. Oregon State had possession, but an aggressive San Francisco press forced a 10 second violation, giving the Dons a chance. Vukasin Masic missed a three, but Tyrone Riley recovered the rebound to give the Dons another chance.



A big block from Noah Amenhauser finally got the Beavers the ball back, with 30 seconds left in the game. San Francisco sent the Beavers back to the free throw line, but Isaiah Sy made all his shots, while the Dons couldn't find a score down the line. The Beavers held on for a 70-62 win.

Sy led the Beavers in scoring, with 18 points and 6 rebounds. He went four for six on three attempts, and was a perfect four for four from the free throw line, all four in the final minute of the game. After going scoreless in the first half, Josiah Lake II had an explosive second half, finishing the night with 14 points and 4 rebounds. Dez White rounded out the Beavers' top scorers, with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

That wraps up the Beavers 2025. Oregon State will be back in action on Friday, January 2nd, traveling to Stockton to take on Pacific.