Oregon State Return To Action On Thursday Against Pepperdine on ESPN+

Joe Londergan

February 22, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle instructs against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 4-3 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 1-5 WCC)

Date: Thursday, January 23

Time: 6:30 PM PT // 9:30 PM ET

Location: Gill Coliseum - Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ESPN+

Last week saw one of the biggest highs in Oregon State basketball's recent history with an overtime win over Gonzaga. Throughout the season, the Beavers have looked like a team very capable of returning to the NCAA tournament. However, Wayne Tinkle's team were quickly reminded that the job isn't done on Saturday with an 81-70 loss to San Francisco on the road. It's also a reminder of just how tough the Beavers have had it on the road. Tinkle's teams have only won about a quarter of their true road games since he arrived in 2014.

Fortunately, the Beavs have a chance to reset this week with a home contest against a Pepperdine team who have compiled a 7-12 record this year. Thursday marks just the second meeting between OSU and Pepperdine. Their only previous meeting came in 2018 in Corvallis, which resulted in an 82-67 win for Oregon State.

The Waves have lost their last two games and had their January 11 contest against LMU postponed due to the still-ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area. Given that situation, the Waves can be forgiven for looking a bit distracted in recent weeks.

Beavers forward Michael Rataj was named WCC Conference Co-Player of the Week for his efforts last week, which included a career-high 29 points against Gonzaga, as well as 18 against San Francisco.

OSU will need more big performances from Rataj in order to keep pushing for relevancy in the WCC race, still 2.5 games back from league leaders Saint Mary's.

