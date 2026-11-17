Justin Joyner's Oregon State men's basketball team picked up another victory Monday night with a 109-71 result against the East Texas A&M Lions in Corvallis.

Daniel Freitag led the Beavers with 23 points, while Josiah Lake (18), Deshawn Gory (17), and Legend Smiley (14) all also reached double figures. Oregon State sank 34 of their 58 field goal attempts, along with 30 of their 33 free-throws.

The Beavers also finished the night with 21 points generated off of turnovers on a night where they left the visitors reeling after the opening minutes of the contest.

First Half

The Lions briefly took a one-point, 7-6 lead at the 16:32 mark, but lost it 13 seconds later and never regained it.

Oregon State's primary advantage in the first half was getting 16 points off of 17 free throws, while East Texas A&M went 3-for-3 on free throws. Lake and Freitag combined for 11 makes from the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes.

Freitag made six of his seven field goal attempts to finish the half with 18 points. The Beavers led 55-40 at the break.

Second Half

Oregon State's momentum continued into the second half, with a hot streak from deep helping send their lead from 15, to 20, to 25.

The Beavers led by as many as 40 points in the second half, as they continued to shoot it exceptionally well.

Gory made both of his three-point attempts as part of an eight-point half, along with four rebounds and four assists to help his team separate from the competition. Legend Smiley also sank two from deep, Yabi Aklog contributed four points and seven rebounds off of the bench.

Monday night's win moves the Beavers to 5-0 on the season. Later this week, they'll play a highly anticipated matchup against the Oregon Ducks at Moda Center in Portland. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT on Big 10 Network.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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