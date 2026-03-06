OSU's Lake II Named to All-WCC First Team, Sy Gets Honorable Mention
In this story:
The West Coast Conference released their postseason awards for this week ahead of the beginning of the 2026 WCC Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.
One Beaver was rewarded with a nod to the All-Conference First Team. Josiah Lake II, Oregon State's star junior guard, was named to the group. Lake was Oregon State's leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game.
Beavs junior forward Isaiah Sy also earned an Honorable Mention. The French international started 26 of the 30 games that he appeared in this season, averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Gonzaga's Graham Ike won Player of the Year, and Santa Clara's Herb Sendek was named Coach of the Year.
Oregon State enter the West Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed as the Beavs look to send off head coach Wayne Tinkle on a high note.
With a bye into the quarterfinals, the Beavers will face the winner between San Francisco and either Washington State or Portland, depending on Friday's result. That quarterfinal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8, on ESPN2.
2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Major Awards
Player of the Year: Graham Ike, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Herb Sendek, Santa Clara
Defensive Player of the Year: Will Heimbrodt, Seattle U
Newcomer of the Year: David Fuchs, San Francisco
Sixth Man of the Year: Allen Graves, Santa Clara
Freshman of the Year: Allen Graves, Santa Clara
2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball First Team
Joshua Dent - So., Guard - Saint Mary's
Joel Foxwell - Fr., Guard - Portland
Allen Graves -Fr., Forward - Santa Clara
Christian Hammond - So., Guard - Santa Clara
Graham Ike - Sr., Forward - Gonzaga
Josiah Lake II - Jr., Guard - Oregon State
Mikey Lewis - So., Guard - Saint Mary's
Elijah Mahi - Sr., Forward - Santa Clara
Paulius Murauskas - Jr., Forward - Saint Mary's
Elias Ralph - Sr., Forward - Pacific
2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Second Team
Ryan Beasley - Jr., Guard - San Francisco
David Fuchs - Jr., Forward - San Francisco
Ace Glass - Fr., Guard - Washington State
Brayden Maldonado - Sr., Guard - Seattle U
Tyrone Riley IV - So., Guard - San Francisco
2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman Team
Davis Fogle - Guard - Gonzaga
Joel Foxwell - Guard - Portland
Ace Glass - Guard - Washington State
Allen Graves - Forward - Santa Clara
Mario Saint-Supery - Guard - Gonzaga
Dillan Shaw - Forward - Saint Mary's
2025-26 Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections
Myron “MJ’ Amey Jr., LMU
Rodney Brown Jr., LMU
Aaron Clark, Pepperdine
ND Okafor, Washington State
Jalen Shelley, LMU
Isaiah Sy, Oregon State
TJ Wainwright, Pacific
Junseok Yeo, Seattle U
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_