OSU's Lake II Named to All-WCC First Team, Sy Gets Honorable Mention

The West Coast Conference released their postseason awards for this week ahead of the beginning of the 2026 WCC Men's Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas.

One Beaver was rewarded with a nod to the All-Conference First Team. Josiah Lake II, Oregon State's star junior guard, was named to the group. Lake was Oregon State's leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game.

Beavs junior forward Isaiah Sy also earned an Honorable Mention. The French international started 26 of the 30 games that he appeared in this season, averaging 9.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Gonzaga's Graham Ike won Player of the Year, and Santa Clara's Herb Sendek was named Coach of the Year.

Oregon State enter the West Coast Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed as the Beavs look to send off head coach Wayne Tinkle on a high note.

With a bye into the quarterfinals, the Beavers will face the winner between San Francisco and either Washington State or Portland, depending on Friday's result. That quarterfinal is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 8, on ESPN2.

2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Major Awards

Player of the Year: Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Coach of the Year: Herb Sendek, Santa Clara

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Heimbrodt, Seattle U

Newcomer of the Year: David Fuchs, San Francisco

Sixth Man of the Year: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

Freshman of the Year: Allen Graves, Santa Clara

2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball First Team

Joshua Dent - So., Guard - Saint Mary's

Joel Foxwell - Fr., Guard - Portland

Allen Graves -Fr., Forward - Santa Clara

Christian Hammond - So., Guard - Santa Clara

Graham Ike - Sr., Forward - Gonzaga

Josiah Lake II - Jr., Guard - Oregon State

Mikey Lewis - So., Guard - Saint Mary's

Elijah Mahi - Sr., Forward - Santa Clara

Paulius Murauskas - Jr., Forward - Saint Mary's

Elias Ralph - Sr., Forward - Pacific

2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Second Team

Ryan Beasley - Jr., Guard - San Francisco

David Fuchs - Jr., Forward - San Francisco

Ace Glass - Fr., Guard - Washington State

Brayden Maldonado - Sr., Guard - Seattle U

Tyrone Riley IV - So., Guard - San Francisco

2025-26 All-West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Freshman Team

Davis Fogle - Guard - Gonzaga

Joel Foxwell - Guard - Portland

Ace Glass - Guard - Washington State

Allen Graves - Forward - Santa Clara

Mario Saint-Supery - Guard - Gonzaga

Dillan Shaw - Forward - Saint Mary's

2025-26 Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections

Myron “MJ’ Amey Jr., LMU

Rodney Brown Jr., LMU

Aaron Clark, Pepperdine

ND Okafor, Washington State

Jalen Shelley, LMU

Isaiah Sy, Oregon State

TJ Wainwright, Pacific

Junseok Yeo, Seattle U