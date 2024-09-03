Pair of Sophomore Guards Will Have to Step Up for Oregon State in 2024-25
Indiana native and current Oregon State guard DaJohn Craig had his troubles last season with consistent shooting, but showed the ability to score when playing late in games, albeit typically against the opposing team's reserves.
Still, Craig had a game of 12 points against Baylor where he shot 100% from the field, including two threes. He played 16 minutes of the matchup and hit an impressive pull-up against the Bears in the first half while being guarded by former Baylor and current Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Bridges, a player known for his athletic prowess at the collegiate level.
He has shown some ability to hit spot-up shots as well, hitting two such attempts in the Baylor game in addition to his pull-up jumpers. Playing in 15 games last season and averaging about eight minutes per, Craig isn't super experienced, but is a player that can contribute to the Beavers when put in the right setting.
Josiah Lake II is another returning guard that had more production than his teammate did, averaging 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game in 15.2 minutes. Unlike Craig, Lake II was very efficient with his shots, connecting on 52.7% of his attempts, including 38.1% on threes.
One of his skills is his ability to draw fouls. He had 10 points in a loss to a very talented Colorado team, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line – he also scored nine against Oregon after going 7-for-7 from the stripe. This is an underrated talent, and it also shows he's not afraid to attack the basket. 53.7% of his shots come at the rim, which ranks him in the 69th percentile in the country in this category.
For a team that lacks a ton of returners, it will be important for both Craig and Lake II to step into their roles, especially after the loss of scoring guard Jordan Pope to Texas. Overall, Oregon State will have to rely upon young players to supplement their corps, and development will be the key to the Beavers' success.
