Oregon State Earns Two More Defensive Back Commits
To reach the Pac-12 conference championship game in Las Vegas, Oregon State needs to win on the recruiting trail.
Fittingly, JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers are in the midst of a Vegas casino hot streak.
Fresh off a three commit weekend, Oregon State earned two more commitments yesterday: California three star athlete Ayden Payne, and unranked Texas defensive back Juan Garcia-Okoi.
Payne currently stars as a two-way wide receiver & safety at Anaheim Western HS (Anaheim, CA), using his 6'3" frame to win jump balls on both offense & defense. His Hudl tape also shows the ability to return kicks, an eagerness to tackle, and a penchant for earning yards after the catch. As a junior last Fall, Payne caught 34 passes for 793 yards (23.3 yards after catch), and 6 touchdowns. Defensively, he racked up 23 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 pass breakups.
Before committing to Oregon State, Payne decommitted from San Diego State. In addition to those two Pac-12 foes, Payne holds scholarship offers from Washington State, Fresno State, Colorado State, Utah State, and Mountain West favorites UNLV.
Garcia-Okoi, a 5'11" 170 pound corner from the north Dallas suburbs (Denton, TX) boasts a 4.44 40 yard dash time, and a long list of suitors: in addition to the Beavers, the senior claims scholarship offers from ACC mainstay Duke, local draws North Texas & Louisiana Tech, as well as in-state schools UT San Antonio, Texas State, and UTEP.
Last season, Oregon State's defense struggled, allowing 353 points (29.4 per game), which ranked 98th out of 136 NCAA Division I schools. In an effort to aid his beleaguered unit, JaMarcus Shephard has led a determined recruiting drive. So far, his 2027 recruiting class includes five defensive backs, two defensive linemen, and two linebackers.
Payne and Garcia-Okoi are each eligible to sign with Oregon State on their next signing day. Both student-athletes are high school seniors, and members of the Beavers' 2027 football recruiting class.
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Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.