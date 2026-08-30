11th Ranked Washington Takes Down Oregon State Women's Soccer 3-1

Fresh off a 6-0 drubbing by the Oregon Ducks, the Oregon State Women's Soccer team was back in Corvallis playing the 11th ranked Washington Huskies. While it wasn't as bad as the loss against Oregon, the Beavers still fell 3-1, though a spirited second half effort got the team their first goal in a week and frustrated the Huskies' attack.

RELATED:

Oregon State Women's Soccer Resumes Rivalry With 6-0 Loss to Ducks



It took the Huskies less than two minutes to get their first goal on the board. Only one minute and 29 seconds after kickoff Jadyn Holdenried found the bottom right of the goal, with assists from Angelica Chou and Samiah Shell, handing Washington an early 1-0 lead.

The Huskies never let up on the Oregon State goal. Anna Menti and Ryan Boehm got a pair of shots off in the seventh minute, but one was high and one was blocked. In the 11th minute Avery Nguyen finally put a shot on goal, and Libby Brooker was unable to make the save, giving the Huskies a 2-0 lead.

RELATED:

Oregon State Takes Down Cal State Fullerton 3-0 For First Win of the Year



Washington backed off for a time, stretching the field and giving Oregon State some room to work with. The Beavers couldn't find a shot however, and around the 25 minute mark the Huskies began to attack again. Maya Loudd, Avery Nguyen, Lucy Newlin and Angelica Chou each got shots off over a two minute period, forcing a pair of saves from Brooker and a block from the Beaver defense.

The Huskies couldn't find a third goal, though, and later in the half Oregon State's offense finally started to show itself. Sophia Zboyan got the Beavers their first shot of the game in the 35th minute, and Zboyan and Abby Smith got a pair of shots off before the end of the half, None of them were on target though, and the Huskies held onto their 2-0 lead as the half ended.

RELATED:

Weber State Beats Oregon State Women 2-1 After Dominant Second Half Performance



A yellow card on Emily Brandt and a foul on Mary Hoffman put Oregon State on the back foot to open the second half, and the Huskies were quick to capitalize. Jadyn Holdenried found Angelica Chou in the 51st minute for another Washington goal and a 3-0 lead.

Oregon State finally found their first goal since last Sunday when Payton Norman fouled Abby Smith in the 59th minute. Smith was given a penalty kick, and shot the ball past Tanner Ijams into the top center of the net.

RELATED:

Oregon State Men Tie UC Irvine 3-3 in Season Opener



Washington fought hard to get that goal back, and the Beaver defense got physical to keep the ball out of the net. Mary Hoffman picked up another yellow card for Oregon State, and the Beavers had 17 fouls by the end of the game, but the score remained 3-1. That would be the final.

The Beavers will stay in Corvallis for their next game, their third in a row against a former Pac-12 opponent. Next time it will be the Utah Utes coming to Corvallis on Sunday, September 6th, with kick off set for 1 PM Pacific.