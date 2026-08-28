Oregon State Women's Soccer Resumes Rivalry With 6-0 Loss to Ducks

After missing a few years, the Women's Soccer edition of the Oregon State - Oregon rivalry resumed Thursday night. Oregon out shot the Beavers 22-5 over the evening, taking a 6-0 win over Oregon State while the Beavers continue to struggle finding any scoring.

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Oregon put the pressure on the Beavers steadily to open the first half. Ellie Felt took the first shot of the game in the seventh minute, and Oregon kept play near the Beaver goal, forcing Libby Brooker's first save of the night.

Oregon State got a scant few scoring chances, with Lea Gentry taking the first shot for the Beavers in the 14th minute. Meanwhile, the Ducks kept Libby Brooker busy, with Ellie Felt, Shiloh Baird and Abella Hunter each forcing saves.

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In the 27th minute one finally found the net, with Ellie Felt finding the top center of the goal after a foul on Evee Stoddard gave her a penalty kick. Oregon State tried to grab some momentum after the Duck goal, with Taylor Ayres getting a shot off, but they couldn't keep Oregon away for long.

In the 36th minute a deep shot from Logan Russo was just out of Libby Brooker's reach, finding the net to put the Ducks up 2-0. Not long after, in the 41st minute, Russo added another, slipping the ball through the Oregon State defense and past a diving Brooker. After 45 minutes, the Ducks entered the locker room with a 3-0 lead over the Beavers.

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If there was any hope the Beavers might find some fire in the second half, it didn't last long. The Ducks put hte pressure right back on the Oregon State goal, and in the 59th minute Cloe Chase broke through, after Miya Alamares sent her a soaring cross while she was right in front of the net.

After a handball on Oregon State, the Ducks got a free kick in the 66th minute, and Elise Picard placed the ball right in front of the goal, finding Ellie Felt who put the ball in the goal. Just a few minutes later, in the 69th minute Picard set up another Duck goal, finding Savannah Holley for the score and a 6-0 Oregon lead with 20 minutes to go.

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A handful in the 86th minute gave the Beavers a free kick, and set up London Tsuma to take the first second half shot for the Beavers. It was blocked, but a few minutes later Sophia Zboyan got another shot off for the Beavers, forcing Oregon's first save of the night. Alexandra Anger took one last shot by the Beavers, forcing another Gia Kiesling save, but not finding the net, ending the night in a 6-0 shutout for the Ducks.

It was a rough night for everyone. It's hard to fault Libby Brooker for much, she faced 13 shots and saved eight of them. Oregon State just couldn't find a way to keep the Ducks out of their half of the field, and generate any kind of attack of their own.

The Beavers will be back in Corvallis for their next game, hosting the Washington Huskies on Sunday, August 30th, with kick off set for 1 PM Pacific.