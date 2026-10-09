Oregon State Loses Two Goal Lead in Final Ten Minutes; Ties San Diego State 2-2

Oregon State was ten minutes away from picking up it's first Pac-12 win, and only it's second win of the season. They led San Diego State 2-0 near the end of Thursday night's game, but a late rally secured a 2-2 tie for the Aztecs. With the draw the Beavers record is now 1-0-3 overall, and 0-1-1 in Pac-12 play.

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Oregon State took the lead early. In the fourth minute Sophia Zboyan found a wide open Grace Wetzel. Wetzel nailed her shot, picking up her first goal of the season and handing the Beavers a rare early lead.

The game then settled into the rhythm it would have for most of the night. San Diego State would be on the attack, and while Oregon State struggled, they managed to keep the Aztecs out of the net. The game became foul heavy very early, with the Beavers tallying 12 fouls, and two yellow cards, in the first half.

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Despite that, the Beavers found a second goal shortly before the break. In the 39th minute a foul near midfield gave a free kick to Ava Burdeyny. Burdeyny launched the ball near the goal, and found the head of Taylor Ayres, who arced the ball into the goal, putting the Beavers up 2-0 at the half.

The Beavers spent much of the second half trying to hang on to that lead. Oregon State only managed three shots in the back of half of the game, compared to 11 for the Aztecs, and the game got even more physical. The Beavers added another 11 fouls to their total, and were issued five more yellow cards.

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Despite that, the lead held, until it didn't. In the 83rd minute Alexis Leath got the ball to Kana Smith near the Beaver goal, and Smith found a gap in the defense to get the ball past Libby Brooker. The Aztecs were within one.

It didn't take long for the equalizer. In the 88th minute Katie Senn gained possession after a blocked shot and slipped the ball past Brooker into the net. The tie secured, San Diego State managed to get one shot off in the final minutes in an attempt to take the lead, but they'd have to settle for a draw.

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It's a rough result to swallow as a Beaver fan. A single win wouldn't have saved the season, but a win would still have been big for the program. The team's only victory this year was over NAIA school Bushnell, and while they managed to beat Utah last season, the Utes were short handed for much of that game. A solid win over San Diego State would shown what this team is capable of. They just couldn't hang on in the end.

The Beavers will get their next chance on Sunday, October 11th, when they host Texas State.