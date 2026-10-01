Defensive Mistakes Cost #21 Oregon State as Beavers Tie San Diego State 2-2

Defensive miscues cost the #21 Beavers dearly in the Men's Soccer team's Pac-12 opener against San Diego State. Mistakes from goalkeeper John Nicolson and the Beaver defense gifted the Aztecs a pair of goals, and while the Beavers answered, they couldn't get the lead back, ending the game in a 2-2 tie. The tie puts the Beavers record at 4-1-4 overall, and 0-0-1 to start conference play.

RELATED:

What To Expect From Pac-12 Men's Soccer

The game started poorly for the Beavers. In the first minute goalkeeper John Nicolson mishandled a pass, and the ball was grabbed by San Diego State's Adam Okorodudu for an easy goal and a 1-0 Aztec lead. Less than a minute into the game the Beavers had already dug themselves a hole.

The Beavers answered in the fifth minute. Max Eisenberg sent the ball toward the net, finding John Koutelieris for a shot. The shot was deflected, but in the scramble Wyatt Borso found the ball and launched a header, which was deflected off Aztec goalkeeper Nic Diana and into the goal, tying the game at one goal a piece.

RELATED:

State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Returns to a Pac-12 Schedule



The Beavers kept the pressure on after that, but didn't break through until the 21st minute. Michael Nesci brought the ball into the penalty box and fired a pass toward the middle, finding no one in particular. Plenty of attackers and defenders tried to take possession of the ball, but it was Tim Hoffman who eventually found it, firing a shot into the top right of the goal to put the Beavers up 2-1. Nesci and Henry Blake both picked up assists on the goal.

San Diego State got some solid chances toward the end of the half, with a pair of shots from Gio Aguirre and Sami Tsipena looking dangerous, but they couldn't find an equalizer. At the half the Beavers led by one, but the aggressive Aztecs look ready to cause trouble in the second half.

RELATED:

Oregon State Women Fall to Eastern Washington 2-1 in Final Non-Conference Game



After some back and forth, San Diego State found their tying goal in the 57th minute. A pass from Yahir Ocampo-Navarro was deflected off Beaver defender Gavin Wolff, but fell behind the Beaver defensive line. Max Mair quickly got to it and fired a shot past John Nicolson to tie the game 2-2.

The Beavers had a great chance to get the lead back in the 61st minute after a foul gave Aidan Marquez a penalty shot just outside of the San Diego State penalty box. Evan Carlock, took a shot that was blocked by the SDSU wall. Carlock recovered the rebound and launched another shot, but again his shot was deflected.

RELATED:

Oregon State Men's Soccer Powers Past Shorthanded Seattle in 3-1 Win



As the half wore on it was the Aztecs who set the pace. Fouls and turnovers let San Diego State keep the ball near the Oregon State goal for much of the second half, but after Mair's goal they weren't able to get many shots off.

In the 82nd minute a free kick gave the Beavers another chance to grab the lead back, but Max Eisenberg's shot was blocked. The following corner gave the Beavers another chance at a goal, but Eisenberg's kick couldn't find an attacker. On a fast break a minute later Henry Blake had another excellent chance at a goal, but his shot was just wide.

RELATED:

Oregon State Punishes Santa Barbara Mistakes, Takes 3-1 Win Over #25 Gauchos



The Beavers kept getting chances to take the lead back Wyatt Borso took a great shot in the 85th minute that forced a diving save from Nic Diana. A booming shot from Diego Rodriguez in the 87th minute was just wide of the net. A shot from Tim Hoffman with 40 seconds to go was the Beavers last chance at scoring, but Diana made the save, preserving the 2-2 tie.

Oregon State will have a couple of days to reflect on this game, but they'll be back on the pitch on Saturday, October 3rd to take on UC Riverside in their next Pac-12 game. Kick off is set for 7 PM Pacific.