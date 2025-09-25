Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Come Up Short Against Stanford, Losing 3-2
Oregon State was seconds away from pulling off a tie against sixth ranked Stanford, but a last minute goal from the Cardinal's Tomo Allen gave Stanford the win, dropping the Beavers to 4-3 on the season.
The game started as a defensive struggle. Neither team got a shot on goal until the 17th minute, when Stanford's Trevor Islam forced a John Nicolson save. Stanford kept the attack up, and finally broke through in the 33rd minute, after Will Cleary picked up the deflection of his own shot and put it back in the net.
Oregon State didn't get their first shot off unitl the 42nd minute, courtesy of Arnau Farnos, and just over a minute later Farnos broke through the Stanford defense to tie the game, with an assist from Andrew De Gannes setting up the score.
After coming out of the first half tied, Stanford appeared to take the lead in the 62nd minute, but the goal was called back due to an off sides penalty. Just secodns letter, Tim Hoffman scored his first goal as a Beaver to give Oregon State the lead.
Stanford tied the game back up about 10 minutes later, with a goal from Shane de Flores in the 75th minute. The Cardinal kept the pressure on, but with less than a minute to go it looked like Oregon State would leave with a tie. Unfortunately for the Beavers, with 89:24 on the clock, Tomo Allen snuck one past John Nicholson, taking a 3-2 lead and the win.
The Beavers have a few days to regroup before they start the West Coast Conference part of their schedule. They open the WCC season by traveling to San Francisco to take the Dons this Saturday, September 27th.