Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Fall to Notre Dame 1-0
The Oregon State Men's Soccer Team suffered their first loss of the season in their first road game, falling to Notre Dame 1-0 in a closely fought contest. The Beavers drop to 2-1-0 on the season.
The early game was a physical, defensive struggle, with neither side getting a shot off in the first 25 minutes. Each team did manage to put up four fouls, however, and Notre Dame's Nate Zimemrmann picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute.
The Beavers finally took the first shot of the game in the 35th minute, but Fabian Stradui's attempt was blocked by Blake Kelly. A few minutes later, in the 39th minute, the Irish drew first blood, with Mitch Ferguson getting the ball past John Nicholson into the top right of the goal for 1-0 Notre Dame lead. They would carry that into the second half.
Oregon State got several good shots off in the second half, forcing six saves from Notre Dame goalkeeper Blake Kelly, but Kelly would not be denied the clean sheet Thursday night, turning away everything that came at him.
Oregon State out shot the Irish 16-3 over the game, with Arnau Farnos and Andrew De Gannes leading the way with four and three shots, respectively. It was just one of those nights where a great goalkeeping performance decides the game.
The Beavers next match will be Sunday evening, when Oregon State takes on Indiana in Bloomington. Kick off is scheduled for 5 PM PT.