Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down Washington 2-1
Oregon State picked up their second big win against a quality opponent Sunday evening, taking down the Washington Huskies 2-1 to move to 2-0 on the season. Washington fought tough, but couldn't get a win in either of their opening week games, dropping to 0-2.
Oregon State went on the attack early, with Arnau Farnos getting a shot blocked in the second minute of the game,. In the seventh minute, Fabian Straudi got the ball to Iker Carbonell with some open field, and Carbonell Garcia got a shot off that was saved by Washington goalkeeper Levi Bieber. Bieber couldn't keep control of the ball though, and Fran Cortijo swooped into put it in the net, giving Oregon State a 1-0 lead.
Both teams traded fouls for awhile, with each getting a few good looks at the goal, but the Beavers maintained their lead. Iker Carbonell Garcia almost set up a second OSU goal in the 21st minute, but Arnau Farnos's shot went wide. Nico Nee capitalized on a Washington miscue a few seconds later to take another shot at point blank range, but Bieber made the save.
Washington then took control of the game, keeping the ball near the Beaver goal for the next several minutes and getting three shots off, forcing two saves from John Nicholson. After a yellow card to midfielder Joe Dale Washington backed off a bit, giving Oregon State a few offensive opportunites.
Aidan Marquez picked up a yellow card for the Beavers late in the half, but Oregon State kept on the pressure, and in the 45th minute Iker Carbonell Garcia fed the ball Paul Fecteau, with only Washington's goalkeeper between him and the net. Fecteau took his shot and hit the bottom left corner of the goal to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead before the end of the half.
Washington managed to get their first goal of the season early in the second half, with Richie Aman beating John Nicholson in the 52nd minute. Washington got a few more chances, but Nicholson and the Oregon State defense held strong.
They did start racking up fouls, and after Iker Carbonell Garcia picked up the Beavers fourth yellow card of the game in the 79th minute, a statement from Washington head coach Jamie Clark caused the referee to issue Clark a red card, removing him from the field.
Washington didn't quit though, and as the game got more physical the Huskies got more chances. Lucas Fernandez-Kim picked up the Beavers fifth yellow card in the 88th minute, giving the Huskies a free kick close to the Oregon State goal, but Harrison Bertos's shot was off target, and that was the last good luck the Huskies got. Oregon State held on for a 2-1 win.
UC Santa Barbara and Washington both received votes in the season's first soccer poll, though neither cracked the Top 25. With Oregon State taking down both opponents back to back, the Beavers will undoubtedly draw some attention from voters. Oregon State's next game will start their first road trip. The Beavers will in South Bend August 28th to take on Notre Dame.