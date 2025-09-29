Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Open WCC Schedule With 2-1 Win Over San Francisco

Arnau Farnos and Lucas Fernandez-Kim picked up goals for Oregon State as the Beavers got off to a solid start in the West Coast Conference

John Severs

Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver Photo Booth on the concourse at Reser Stadium before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny Beaver Photo Booth on the concourse at Reser Stadium before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State's West Coast Conference schedule got off to a solid start Saturday night, with the Beavers taking down the San Francisco Dons 2-1. The win gives the Beavers an overall record of 5-3, and a 1-0 record in the conference.

San Francisco forced a couple of early saves from OSU goal keeper John Nicholson, but it was the Beavers who got on the scoreboard first. In the 21st minute, Iker Carbonell launched an arcing pass that found Fran Cortijo in front of the goal. A header from Cortijo got the ball to Lucas Fernandez-Kim, who headed the ball into the goal for a 1-0 Beaver lead.

San Francisco kept the pressure on John Nicholson, forcing a couple more saves before the end of the first half. The Beavers doubled their lead early in the second. In the 58th minute a pair of quick passes got the ball from Nico Nee to Fabian Straudi, and then from Straudi to Arnau Farnos, and you never want Arnau Farnos to have the ball right in front of the goal. He buried the ball in the bottom left corner, putting Oregon State up 2-0.

After some sustained pressure from the Dons, San Francisco finally got on the scoreboard in the 74th minute, with David Raphael getting the score. A sustained bit of pressure late in the game almost evened the game for the Dons, with San Francisco getting five shots off in the 89th minute. While they couldn't clear the goal, the Beaver defense kept the ball out of the goal, hanging on to their 2-1 win.

Up next for Oregon State is their first home game in a month. The Beavers welcome Saint Mary's to Corvallis on Saturday, October 4th.

