Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Open WCC Schedule With 2-1 Win Over San Francisco
Oregon State's West Coast Conference schedule got off to a solid start Saturday night, with the Beavers taking down the San Francisco Dons 2-1. The win gives the Beavers an overall record of 5-3, and a 1-0 record in the conference.
San Francisco forced a couple of early saves from OSU goal keeper John Nicholson, but it was the Beavers who got on the scoreboard first. In the 21st minute, Iker Carbonell launched an arcing pass that found Fran Cortijo in front of the goal. A header from Cortijo got the ball to Lucas Fernandez-Kim, who headed the ball into the goal for a 1-0 Beaver lead.
San Francisco kept the pressure on John Nicholson, forcing a couple more saves before the end of the first half. The Beavers doubled their lead early in the second. In the 58th minute a pair of quick passes got the ball from Nico Nee to Fabian Straudi, and then from Straudi to Arnau Farnos, and you never want Arnau Farnos to have the ball right in front of the goal. He buried the ball in the bottom left corner, putting Oregon State up 2-0.
After some sustained pressure from the Dons, San Francisco finally got on the scoreboard in the 74th minute, with David Raphael getting the score. A sustained bit of pressure late in the game almost evened the game for the Dons, with San Francisco getting five shots off in the 89th minute. While they couldn't clear the goal, the Beaver defense kept the ball out of the goal, hanging on to their 2-1 win.
Up next for Oregon State is their first home game in a month. The Beavers welcome Saint Mary's to Corvallis on Saturday, October 4th.