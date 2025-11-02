Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Scoring Continues to Impress as OSU Beats Santa Clara 6-0
The top of the West Coast Conference men's soccer standings continues to be close, but Oregon State did a lot Sunday afternoon to establish themselves as the WCC's best team, as the 16th ranked Beavers dominated Santa Clara in a 6-0 win. The win moves the Beavers to 8-3-2 overall, and 4-0-1 in conference play this season.
Oregon State was aggressive from the jump, Fran Cortijo and Arnau Farnos both forced early saves from Santa Clara goalkeeper Jackson Ozburn, and in the 17 minute the pressure paid off. Lucas Fernandez-Kim got the ball to Cortijo in the middle of the field, and then Cortijo passed the ball in between a pair of Santa Clara defenders to Farnos, and Farnos found the net for a 1-0 Beaver lead.
Farnos scored again in the 35th minute, when a penalty on Ozburn gave him a penalty kick. Farnos is dangerous from any distance but just about unstoppable at that range. The Beavers kept the pressure on, forcing four saves in the first half compared to Santa Clara's zero, and a third goal was called off due to off sides just before the end of the first half.
Santa Clara found some energy at the start of the second, forcing a pair of saves from John Nicholson early in the half. The Beavers didn't break though, and in the 63rd minute Iker Carbonell Garcia handed them a third goal, his first goal of the season, taking a long shot from the box.
A few minutes later, in the 67th Tate Richards picked up his first goal of the season, picking up a deflection from a Diego Rodriguez pass and tapping it into the goal. Carbonell Garcia scored his second of the season a couple in the 70th minute, after a long goal kick from John Nicholson set up Diego Rodriguez on the wing, and Rodriguez got the ball to Carbonell Garcia in front of the goal. In the span of less than 10 minutes the Beavers lead had grown to 5-0.
The Beavers sixth goal came in the 81st minute, after Santa Clara blocked a Massimo Meneses shot but failed to clear it. Diego Rodriguez pounced on it, catching the Bronco defense off guard and giving the Beavers another goal. That would just about do it for Sunday's game, giving the Beavers a 6-0 win.
Oregon State's scoring has been phenomenal in the past couple weeks. 16 goals in 3 games is an unbelievable number. Headed into the final stretch of the season the Beavers now hold a slight lead in the West Coast Conference standings, one point ahead of the second place San Diego Toreros. Oregon State's next contest will be a non conference one, as the Beavers welcome UT Rio Grande Valley to Corvalls on Wednesday, November 5th.