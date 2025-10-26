Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Beat Seattle 5-3
The Oregon State Men's Soccer team dodged the Corvallis rain by traveling north to Seattle and beating the Redhawks 5-3, in a game that saw 5 different Beavers score goals. The win improves the Beavers record to 8-3-2 overall, and 4-0-2 in conference play.
If you tuned in late to the game you probably missed the Beavers first goal of the night, as Andrew De Gannes set up Nico Nee for an early score just 1:21 into the match. Seattle responded with some early pressure, forcing a leaping save from John Nicholson, but Oregon State managed to preserve their lead.
Oregon State responded with a quick flurry of attacks. Andrew De Gannes, Arnau Farnos and Nico Nee got a trio of shots off starting around the 17th minute, but only Farnos's forced a save. The first half continued at that pace, Seattle could generate some offense but couldn't never find a way past Nicholson and the OSU defense, and despite pressure from Farnos and the Beavers top scorers Oregon State couldn't extend their lead.
Only a few minutes into the second half the Beavers found that goal, with Andrew De Gannes firing a rocket past Seattle goalkeeper Aleksander Kapciak in the 47th minute. Just a minute later Arnau Farnos extended the lead, with some help from a long goal kick from John Nicholson. Just a few minutes into the second half the Beavers were up 3-0.
After a concerted attack around the 58 minute mark, Seattle finally found their first goal of the night in the 63rd minute, with Andre Philibbosian capitalizing on a Nico Wiskel corner kick to get the ball past John Nicholson.
It took a bit, but in the 74th minute Fran Cortijo gave the Beavers their three goal lead back, slipping the ball past a pack of Seattle defenders and into the top left of the goal. Seattle wasn't done, however, responding in the 81st goal with a goal from Alex Notzka.
The Beavers answered right back with a Diego Rodriguez goal in the 82nd minute. The Redhawks got a last minute goal from Patrick Kearny in the 90th minute, but it didn't change the final result, with Oregon State taking the 5-3 win.
The win gives the Beavers the lead at the top of the WCC standings. With Portland losing their first game today, the Beavers hold a 1 point lead over San Diego and 3 point lead over the PIlots in the standings. Oregon State's next test will be next Sunday, November 2, when Santa Clara comes to Corvallis.