Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers to Host Washington in First Round of NCAA Tournament

Despite the season ending in a rough loss against San Diego, Oregon State secured a hosting spot and will face an old rival.

Oct 9, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers mascot Benny poses for a photo during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The NCAA has released the bracket for the 2025 Men's Soccer Championship, and Oregon State managed to secure a hosting spot in the first round of the tournament. The Beavers will welcome Washington to Corvallis on Thursday, November 20th.

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down Washington 2-1

The Beavers and the Huskies faced each other earlier this season. On August 24th Oregon State took down Washington 2-1 in their second game of the season. The Huskies ultimately finished the year with a 10-6-2 overall record. After finishing second in the conference standings during the regular season, the Huskies were knocked out by Michigan in the first round of the Big 10 Tournament.

The winner of the match between Oregon State and Washington will face the fifth overall seed, SMU. After finishing the regular season with a 7-4-4 overall record, the Mustangs went on a tear through the ACC tournament, taking down nationally ranked Stanford and top seed Virginia en route to a conference championship.

Oregon State Men's Soccer: Furious Final Ten Minutes Gives San Diego a 4-2 Win Over the Beavers, and the WCC Title

Elsewhere in the bracket, two West Coast Conference schools earned Top 16 seeds, and thus first round byes. Portland is the eighth overall seed, and will play the winner between Denver and UC Irvine. Conference champions San Diego earned the ninth seed, and will face the winner between UCLA and Grand Canyon.

Kick off between the Beavers and Huskies is set for 6:00 PM Pacific on Thursday, November 20th.

