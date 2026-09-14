Portland Outlasts Oregon State Women's Soccer in 1-0 Beavers Loss

Oregon State weathered an early onslaught against Portland in the Beavers' Sunday afternoon matchup against the Pilots, but ultimately couldn't keep the sheet clean, ceding a goal in the second half to give Portland a 1-0 win. The loss drops Oregon State's record to 1-7-1.

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Early in the first half the Beavers seemed to be keeping pace with the Pilots. While the Beavers couldn't get a shot off early, they managed some attacks on the Portland goal that were squashed by the Pilot defense.

As the half wore on though, the Pilots showed their strength. They hammered the Oregon State goal, out shooting the Beavers eight to nothing in the first half. Libby Brooker made three saves in the half, including a pair of desperate saves with 10 seconds of each other in the 35th minute, to keep the score even at halftime.

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Abby Smith finally got the Beavers their first shot of the game early in the second half, forcing a save from Sophia Hills in the 52nd minute, but Portland still dictated the pace of the game. Libby Brooker picked up a pair of saves early, blocking shots from Xayla Black and Tayvi Khann in the 51st minute.

The Pilots finally broke through in the 65th minute. Tayvi Khann took a corner for Portland, and served the ball to Ruby Settle. Settle launched a high arcing shot that found it's way past Brooker and the Beaver defense to put the Pilots up 1-0.

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The Beavers had an excellent chance to tie the game in the 67th minute when a turnover gave the Beavers a numbers advantage on a fast break. Sophia Zboyan got the ball behind the Portland defensive line, but her shot went high.

The Beavers found a few more chances late in the game. Emily Brandt forced a save in the 75th minute, and shots from London Tsuma and Sophia Zboyan went wide. A Tatum Manley shot with five minutes left in the game went wide, and after that the Pilots ran out the clock, preserving their 1-0 win.

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Brooker finished the match with seven saves on eight shots faced., with the Beavers defense also blocking a pair of shots. Oregon State landed two shots on goal, one each from Emily Brandt and Abby Smith, with five total shots in the match.

The Beavers have two games left before the start of Pac-12 play. First up will be the LMU Lions, who will be in Corvallis next Friday, September 18th to take on the Beavers.