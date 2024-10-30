Oregon State Men's Soccer Recap: Beavers Fall to San Diego
Oregon State and San Diego faced off last weekend in a match up of the two top teams of the West Coast Conference, and the Beavers came up short, falling 2-0 to the Toreros. The loss drops the Beavers to second in the conference standings, with an 8-3-2 overall record and a 4-1-0 conference record.
San Diego spent most of the first half on the attack, and finally found the net in the 17th minute with a goal from Samy Kanaan. A couple minutes later Kanaan scored again, off of a penalty kick. The Beavers got few chances to respond in the first half, with only four shots during the period, forcing only one save.
They got a few more opportunities during the second half, but still failed to convert. Arnau Farnos got the most looks, fitting after his recent hat trick, but despite his 5 shots he couldn't get one in the net. Neither could Sergi Solans or Ellis Spikner, who also got a few decent shots in.
Despite the loss the Beavers are still in solid shape in the West Coast Conference. The Beavers and Toreros each have 12 points in the standings, San Diego just wins the tiebreaker. If Oregon State can get some help from San Diego's remaining opponents the conference could still be in play.
If not, they'll need to fight for the second place spot. Oregon State has 2 points over the third place San Francisco Dons, who will be visiting Corvallis this Sunday, November 3rd. Before that, the Beavers will face Loyola Marymount tonight, with kick off set for 7:00.