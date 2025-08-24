Oregon State Beavers On SI

Oregon State Men's Soccer vs Washington: Game Preview

The Huskies are looking to prove themselves after a season opening shut out against Denver, while Oregon State wants to build on a big win over UC Santa Barbara. Who takes the win tomorrow?

John Severs

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The Washington Huskies mascot Dubs is seen on the sidelines before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; The Washington Huskies mascot Dubs is seen on the sidelines before the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 soccer season has only just started, and Sunday is already delivering a key game for two of the west coast's biggest programs. Oregon State welcomes the Washington Huskies to Corvallis on the 24th in what will be a crucial match up for both teams.

For Oregon State, its a chance to prove they're back as a major program. After dismantling UC Santa Barbara 3-0 in their season opener, another big win over a team that was in last year's NCAA Tournament could push the Beavers back into the top 25.

RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer Releases Full Schedule

For Washington, a win would be a chance to quell some doubters. After finishing fourth in the Big 10 and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies were predicted to slide a bit by the Big 10 Coaches, who slotted them fifth in the preseason poll.

The Huskies started their season with a 2-0 loss against Denver. Now, a loss against the Pioneers isn't really a cause for concern, they're one of the best teams in the country, but Washington is still looking for a signature win to prove their a competitor in the Big 10. They could get it against the Beavers.

RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Previewing the Beavers' Non-Conference Schedule

This year's Huskies are led by a stout defense, headlined by returning full time starting defenders Egor Akulov and Harrison Bertos. Full time starting goalkeeper Jadon Bowton is also back, after posting a 1.03 GAA last season. While there are questions on offense, the Husky defense should be solid. Bowton and the Husky defense kept Denver scoreless in the first half of Thursday's game, but couldn't keep them off the scoreboard in the second.

Charlie Kosakoff is the player to watch on the Washington offense. Kosakoff had five goals and four assists in 2024, and against Denver took three shots, though none of them were on goal. Kosakoff will lead the attack, but forward Richie Aman and midfielder Joe Dale will be the other major pieces of the Washington offense.

RELATED:
Oregon State Men's Soccer: Beavers Take Down UC Santa Barbara 3-0 in season opener

The Huskies have lost last year's top goal scorer Peter Kingston, and All Big 10 Second Team Defender Caden Buckley. There are players ready to step up and take on a leadership role. Playing against Oregon State in Corvallis is exactly the game you want to step up in.

We'll find out what happens tomorrow, when the Beavers and Huskies kick off at 3 PM PT.

Published
John Severs
JOHN SEVERS

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.

Home/Soccer