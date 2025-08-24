Oregon State Men's Soccer vs Washington: Game Preview
The 2025 soccer season has only just started, and Sunday is already delivering a key game for two of the west coast's biggest programs. Oregon State welcomes the Washington Huskies to Corvallis on the 24th in what will be a crucial match up for both teams.
For Oregon State, its a chance to prove they're back as a major program. After dismantling UC Santa Barbara 3-0 in their season opener, another big win over a team that was in last year's NCAA Tournament could push the Beavers back into the top 25.
For Washington, a win would be a chance to quell some doubters. After finishing fourth in the Big 10 and making the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies were predicted to slide a bit by the Big 10 Coaches, who slotted them fifth in the preseason poll.
The Huskies started their season with a 2-0 loss against Denver. Now, a loss against the Pioneers isn't really a cause for concern, they're one of the best teams in the country, but Washington is still looking for a signature win to prove their a competitor in the Big 10. They could get it against the Beavers.
This year's Huskies are led by a stout defense, headlined by returning full time starting defenders Egor Akulov and Harrison Bertos. Full time starting goalkeeper Jadon Bowton is also back, after posting a 1.03 GAA last season. While there are questions on offense, the Husky defense should be solid. Bowton and the Husky defense kept Denver scoreless in the first half of Thursday's game, but couldn't keep them off the scoreboard in the second.
Charlie Kosakoff is the player to watch on the Washington offense. Kosakoff had five goals and four assists in 2024, and against Denver took three shots, though none of them were on goal. Kosakoff will lead the attack, but forward Richie Aman and midfielder Joe Dale will be the other major pieces of the Washington offense.
The Huskies have lost last year's top goal scorer Peter Kingston, and All Big 10 Second Team Defender Caden Buckley. There are players ready to step up and take on a leadership role. Playing against Oregon State in Corvallis is exactly the game you want to step up in.
We'll find out what happens tomorrow, when the Beavers and Huskies kick off at 3 PM PT.