The NCAA announced the field for the 2026 Men's Soccer Tournament Monday morning. Pac-12 champions Oregon State had already punched their ticket, and will host Big West champions CSU Bakersfield in the first round of the bracket.

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The Beavers and Roadrunners met earlier in the season, as part of the Pac-12/Big West Crossover series. The Roadrunners won that game in Bakersfield, shutting out the Beavers for a 1-0 win. Oregon State is going to need to figure out how to score against a stingy Roadrunner defense.

Oregon State will hopefully see the return of Wyatt Borso and Max Eisenberg, who have been held out while recovering from injuries. Borso is the Beavers leading goal scorer, with 15 goals this season, while Eisenberg has been an impact freshmen for Oregon State, with two goals and five assists for the season.

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The fact that the Beavers have continued to score consistently is a testament to how deep this year's team is. Evan Carlock, Tim Hoffman, Aidan Marquez and Milo Wray have stepped up as goal scorers for the Beavers, and while no one of them is a threat on Borso's level, they've combined to keep the Beavers' offense effective.

The Roadrunners are led by two main scorers, Filip Arras, who has seven goals this season, and Oshea Foster, who has six. They also have a stingy team defense, allowing 1.33 goals per game, with goalkeeper Zenden Hart holding a 1.04 goals against average.

Oregon State hasn't made it out of the first round in their last two trips to the NCAA Tournament. Last year they lost to the eventual champions, the Washington Huskies, 3-2 in Corvallis. The year before, they were upset 1-0 by Gardner-Webb, again on the Beavers home field.

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While the Beavers are the only Pac-12 team in the field this year, there are a few familiar faces around the bracket. Georgetown, who handed the Beavers a 3-0 loss early in the year, is the tournament's top overall seed. Former Pac-12 members Stanford, UCLA and Washington made it to the postseason, as did WCC schools Portland and San Diego.

The winner between Oregon State and CSU Bakersfield will move on to face Louisville, who earned an at large bid after falling in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Beavers and Roadrunners kick off Thursday evening at 6 PM PT.