PAC-12 CHAMPIONS! Oregon State Beats San Diego State 2-1 to Win Conference Tournament

The Beavers saved one of the most exciting games of the season until the very end. In the final of the Pac-12 Tournament, the Beavers took down San Diego State 2-1 after a rain soaked ending to the game. With the win, Oregon State has punched it's ticket for a return to the NCAA Tournament.

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San Diego State put the Beavers on the back foot early, controlling time of possession and keeping the ball on the Beavers' side of the field for most of the first half. Despite that, it was Oregon State who got on the scoreboard first.

In the seventeenth minute, Aidan Marquez stole the ball from Oscar Emilio Trujillo Lizarraga near midfield and charged toward the San Diego State goal. He beat the lone Aztec defender and goalkeeper Nic Diana for the score, putting the Beavers up 1-0.

Both sides got a few chances over the rest of the half but both defenses held strong. San Diego State came out hot in the second half, putting a lot of pressure on the Oregon State goal multiple corners.

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The Beaver defense kept them out of the net for a while, but the Aztecs got their equalizer in the 63rd minute. A free kick from Carson Ballagh got the play started, and then SDSU's Avery Huggins deflected the ball back. Dylan Presto faked a shot, letting the ball go past to Jaxson Hutcheon for the score.

With the game tied the tension mounted. After threatening all night the rain finally broke with about fifteen minutes left in the game, adding to the drama. With the stage set, the Beavers found their moment in the 80th minute.

That was when a shot form Gonzalo Aranaz Zarzuela was deflected behind the net, giving the Beavers a corner. Oliver Hernandez Parra took the corner, getting the ball to Henry Blake for a header. Blake's header was blocked, but Jacob Zapien picked up the rebound, firing a shot his first goal as a Beaver, and the tournament winning goal.

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San Diego State wasn't done, and they came close a few times in the final ten minutes. Their most dangerous chance came right at the end, in the 89th minute, when a deep thrown in from the Aztecs found Jaxson Hutcheon near the net, who launched a neat header that nearly beat John Nicolson. Nicolson stretched as hard as he could to clinch the win for the Beavers.

The Beavers are probably still celebrating. They can take Sunday off, but Monday they'll find out what's next: who the Beavers will face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and whether that game will be in Corvallis.