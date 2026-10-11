Oregon State Shuts Out UC San Diego for 1-0 Win

A touch, physical match Saturday night ended with Oregon State's third win in a row, as the Beavers took down UC San Diego 1-0. The win keeps the Beavers at the top of the Pac-12 standings, with a 7-1-4 overall record and a 3-0-1 conference record.

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Fouls came early from both teams in the game, and a penalty on UCSD's Matias Mott in the 10th minute gave Wyatt Borso a penalty kick. Triton goalkeeper Nic Thiele made the save, and a few minutes later it was UCSD's turn for a penalty kick, courtesy of an Oliver Hernandez Parra foul. Adam Dunbar took the shot for the Tritons, but his shot hit the crossbar, keeping the game tied.

In the 32nd minute the Beavers found a way past the UC San Diego defense. After having his penalty kick saved and a goal called off due to off sides, Wyatt Borso finally broke through for the score, with an assist from Milo Wray, putting the Beavers up 1-0.

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That would be the only score of the night, but as the Tritons looked for an equalizer and the Beavers fought to keep the lead, the game got increasingly hard hitting. Things got especially heated in the final twenty minutes of the game, when four yellow cards were issued.

The first went to UCSD's Ryan Namdar in the 74th minute, but the next three went to Beavers. Max Eisenberg picked up the first Oregon State yellow in the 81st minute after a midfield foul, and Evan Carlock got the second in the 85th minute for a delay of game.

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Under a minute later Max Eisenberg picked up his second yellow card after arguing with a referee following a foul, resulting in a red, and forcing the Beavers to play the final five minutes down a man. The Tritons managed four shots over that span, but none forced a save from John Nicolson, and the Beavers hung on for the win.

Nicolson had a very solid game. The Beaver defense made sure only two Triton shots were on goal, but they were tricky ones, and Nicolson made both of the saves he needed to make. Wyatt Borso had the lone goal of the night, and also led the team in shots, with four, two of them on goal.

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The Beavers will have a short break before they'll be back in Corvallis for a Big West crossover game against CSU Bakersfield next Wednesday, October 14th. They'll be down Max Eisenberg, as his red card means a one game suspension. Kick off is set for 7 PM Pacific.