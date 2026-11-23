A penalty kick goal from Evan Carlock and shut down defensive performance from goalkeeper John Nicolson and the Beaver defenders secured a second round upset for six seed Oregon State over two seed Louisville. The Beavers advance to the Sweet 16, where they'll host NC State.

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The first half favored the Cardinals. While they couldn't get a point on the scoreboard, they dominated time of possession and out shot the Beavers six to three. Five of those shots came in the first 25 minutes of the game, as the Cardinals hammered the Beaver goal, forcing John Nicolson's first save of the night.

Halfway through the first Oregon State started finding their footing. Aidan Marquez and Tim Hoffman got shots off, and in the 34th minute Max Eisenberg forced a save from Louisville goalkeeper Nathaniel Abraham. As the half ended, it looked like Oregon State might be on more even footing headed into the second.

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The Cardinals took the first shot of the second half in the 52nd minute, when Jack Boring forced a desperate save from John Nicolson. But it was the Beavers first shot of the half that would end up deciding the game.

In the 56th minute a Ryan Quintos foul gave Gavin Wolff a penalty shot. Wolff placed his shot perfectly, just barely slipping inside the right post and out of the reach of Abraham, and the Beavers had the lead.

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For a while Louisville played patient, looking for opportunities to tie the game without taking major risks, but as the time ran short the Cardinals picked up the pace. John Nicolson made three more saves in the half, with the last in the 82nd minute needing all of his reach after Giacomo Zizza nearly capitalized on an Aidan Marquez turnover.

Over the last ten minutes, the Beaver defense did their job, not giving Louisville any easy looks and clearing as well as they could. Zizza got one last shot off in the 88th minute, but it was blocked by the Beaver defense and Oregon State cleared the ensuing corner. That was the last chance Louisville got, and the Beavers were on to the next round.

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That game will be in Corvallis. Just next door in the bracket NC State upset two seed Maryland 2-1, and since the Beavers hold the sixth seed they'll host the unseeded Wolf Pack. A date and time for that game has yet to be finalized, but it should be some time next weekend.