Oregon State Women Fall to Eastern Washington 2-1 in Final Non-Conference Game

In their final game before the start of Pac-12 play, the Oregon State Women's Soccer team came up short against Eastern Washington, falling to the Eagles 2-1. The loss puts the Beavers record at 1-7-2.

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Oregon State came out putting some early pressure on the Eagles, with early shots from Lea Gentry and Evee Stoddard, but ultimately it was Eastern Washington who struck first. In the ninth minute a corner kick from Noelle Raczykowski got the ball to Addison Stendara. Stendara's shot was blocked, but Allison Bennett picked up the rebound and scored, putting EWU up 1-0.

It didn't take long for the Eagles to add a second goal. In the sixteenth minute Mira Scarsella passed the ball to a charging Maya Bossenbrook, who raced past an Oregon State defender before firing shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

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Down 2-0 less than twenty minutes into the game, the Beavers went on an aggressive attack. An offensive sequence in the 17th minute produced three shots from Emily Brandt, with the first two blocked by the EWU defense and the last saved by Eagle goalkeeper Payton Hyde.

After some back and forth, the Beavers got a point on the board in the 29th minute. A free kick got the ball to Adele Schwab, who headed the ball to Mary Hoffman for the score. Hoffman's goal was initially called off due to off sides, but an extensive review eventually gave the Beavers the score. Oregon State now trailed 2-1.

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That would be the final, as neither team scored over the next 60 minutes. The Beavers got a couple of decent shots off at the end of the first half, but the second half was all Eastern Washington. The Eagles out shot the Beavers 13 to 3 in the second half, and only two of them forced saves from Libby Brooker, EWU still managed to eat up most of the game clock.

The Beavers best chance came in the final minute, when a free kick from Abby Smith nearly got the ball to a charging Evee Stoddard, but Eastern Washington goalkeeper ran up to make the save and seal the win for the Eagles.

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Libby Brooker had four saves in six shots on goal faced Friday night. Emily Brandt led the team in shots taken, with three, one of which was on goal. Sophia Zboyan and Lea Gentry each finished with two shots, with both of Zboyan's and one of Gentry's on goal. Mary Hoffman only took one shot, but it found the net for the Beavers' only goal.

Oregon State will be off almost a week before they start Pac-12 play with a visit to Pullman to take on Washington State. The Beavers and Cougars kick off at 6 PM Pacific on Thursday, October 1st.