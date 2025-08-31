Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Fall to New Mexico 1-0
Oregon State Women's Soccer is still on the hunt for their first win of the season, and they didn't get it at home on Sunday afternoon. The Beavers suffered their first shutout of the season, falling to New Mexico 1-0 to drop to 0-2-2 on the season
New Mexico found the net early, with Gabby Beaudry getting the ball past Mya Sanchez in the sixth minute to put the Lobos up 1-0. Oregon State found a few great chances in the first half, with Alyssa White and Kassidy Michael forcing big saves from New Mexico goalkeeper Alyson Campbell, but they couldn't get any points on the board.
Oregon State got a few more good chances at a goal early in the second half, with Avery Pleiman getting a pair of shots on target, but against couldn't score. Late in the half, Nathalie Lewis took control of the game for Oregon State, keeping the ball near the New Mexico goal for most of the final 15 minutes of the half, but the Beavers just couldn't get the ball in the net, and the Lobos held on for the shutout.
Avery Pleiman and Alyssa White each put two shots on goal for Oregon State, and White led the team in overall shots with five. Mya Sanchez picked up five saves on six shots. Oregon State out shot the Lobos 17 to 12. It wasn't a bad effort from the Beavs, but it was another failure to grab a win when one is in reach.
Oregon State will be back on the road next week, with a trip to Lincoln on September 4th to face Nebraska, and a visit to South Dakota State on September 7th. The schedule is about to get much harder for the Beavers.