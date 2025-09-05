Oregon State Women's Soccer: Beavers Shut Out by Nebraska in 2-0 Loss
Oregon State Women's Soccer picked up another tough loss Thursday night, falling to Nebraska on the road in Lincoln in a 2-0 shut out. The loss drops the Beavers to 0-3-1 on the season.
The game started with some promise, as Nathalie Lewis forced an early save from Nebraska goalkeeper Cece Villa. The early game was a flurry of offense, with the Huskers getting a pair of shots on goal around the 15 minute mark, and Adele Schwab getting another shot on goal for the Beavers.
The Huskers got their first goal in the 24th minute, courtesy of Kayma Carpenter with an assist from Reagan Raabe. Nathalie Lewis and Adele Schwab tried to respond for the Beavers, each forcing a save from Cece Villa, but nothing reached the net.
Nebraska solidified their lead early in the second half, with Reagan Raabe scoring a goal in the 50th minute of the game. Oregon State picked up a few more scoring chances during the remainder of the game, with a Nathalie Lewis shot in the 52nd minute their best attempt, but couldn't find a goal.
Lewis was the focal point of the offense Thursday night, with five shots, three of them on goal. Adele Schwab added another two shots, both of them on target, but nothing for the Beavers made it past Villa, who had five saves. Mya Sanchez picked up two saves for the Beavers on four shots.
Up next for the Beavers is a trip to Brookings, South Dakota to take on South Dakota State. That game is set for 11 AM PT, on Sunday, September 7th.