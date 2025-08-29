Oregon State Women's Soccer: Last Second Goal Allows Bengals To Tie Beavers 1-1
Oregon State carried a 1-0 lead into the 90th minute of their game against Idaho State Thursday night, but a last second goal gave the Bengals a tie and prevented the Beavers from collecting their first win of the season. The Beavers now sit 0-1-2 for the year.
There were several early battles back forth, with the Beavers out shooting the Bengals four to one early on. In the 26th minute, the offense finally broke through. After Idaho State failed to clear the ball in front of the goal, Rin Choi surged forward and buried it in the top right corner of the net for a 1-0 Beaver lead.
That was all for the first half. The Beavers and Bengals traded shots early in the second, with Megan Turi attempt almost getting in but hitting the post. Alyssa White almost added another goal for the Beavers in the 67th minute, but her shot hit the crossbar.
The Oregon State defense held strong for most of the rest of the second half, but in the final minute they failed to close out the game. Saydree Cooke flat out beat the Oregon State defense, and managed to get the ball to a very open Steph Ropher, who found the bottom right of the goal in the 90th minute, pulling off another last minute tie for the Bengals.
Oregon State's next chance to get their first win of the year comes on August 31st, when New Mexico comes to Corvallis. The game is set to start at 12 PM PT.