Oregon State Women Take Down Bushnell 5-0 To Pick Up First Win of the Season

After a rough road trip to start the season, Oregon State finally picked up their first win of the season, taking down the Bushnell Beacons 5-0 to move to 1-2 on the season. Four different Beavers picked up goals in the win, with Lea Gentry scoring a pair to lead the way.

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Oregon State push pressure on the Bushnell goal early, with London Tsuma registering the first shot of the game in the sixth minute, forcing a save from Bushnell goalkeeper Gabriella Montes. Bushnell answered with a shot from Elidia Cervantes Carlos, but the Beavers kept the pressure on.

Tsuma got another shot in the twelfth minute, and in the 17th minute she finally broke through the Bushnell defense for the Beavers' first goal of the season, with an assist from Emily Brandt. Oregon State wasn't done however, and less than a minute later Mary Hoffman put the ball in the top center of the net for the Beavers' second goal of the season, with assists credited to Maia Lazaro and Lea Gentry.

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The Beavers kept the pressure on, with Lea Gentry and Mary Hoffman getting a pair of shots off, Gentry's on target. In the 24th minute Gentry got her goal, slipping the ball past Montes and into the bottom center of the net, putting the Beavers up 3-0. That would be the score at the half.

Oregon State opened the second half on the attack. Leanne Oropeza had a shot blocked in the 48th minute, and then Mary Hoffman forced a pair of saves from Gabriella Montes before the fifty minute mark. The constant pressure was finally rewarded in the 55th minute when Lea Gentry scored her second goal of the game, with an assist from Morgan Long.

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Bushnell almost responded with their first goal of the game shortly afterwards, but Elidia Cervantes Carlos's shot was saved by LIbby Brooker, the Beavers' first save of the game. The Beavers and Beacons traded a few shots back and forth, and in the 76th minute a corner kick from London Tsuma set up a Vida Blue Rosse header for her first goal as a Beaver, and Oregon State's fifth of the game.

Neither side quit in the final fifteen minutes despite the five goal gap. Oregon State got a shot from Abby Smith, and Elidia Cervantes Carlos kept fighting to find a goal for the Beacons. Taylor Ayres got one last shot for the Beavers in the final minute before the Oregon State put the cap on their 5-0 victory.

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While the Beacons weren't the strongest opponent on paper, this should still take the weight off a program that has struggled to find bright spots over the past year. London Tsuma, Lea Gentry and Vida Blue Rosse impressed, and could be the foundation of a young scoring core for Oregon State

The Beavers will be back in action on August 23rd when they travel to Ogden to take on Weber State.