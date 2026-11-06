Oregon State Women's Soccer Season Ends With 2-0 Loss to Gonzaga

Oregon State wrapped up it's Women's Soccer season Thursday night, falling to Gonzaga 2-0 in Spokane. With the loss the Beavers finish the season with an overall record of 3-12-4, and a conference record of 2-4-2.

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Gonzaga went on the attack early, with Amelia Severn and and Samantha Snorsky forcing saves from Libby Brooker in the eighth and twelfth minutes. Oregon State managed to hold off the Bulldogs for awhile, but they finally broke through in the 34th minute, when Shila Rasoul found Samantah Snorsky near the Beaver goal. Snorsky launched a high arcing shot that Libby Brooker just couldn't get a hand on, putting Gonzaga up 1-0.

The Beavers only got two shots off in the first half, compared to Gonzaga's nine, Both of Oregon State's shots were dangerous, A long shot from Sophia Zboyan in the 24th minute and a Grace Wetzel shot after a free kick in the 45th minute both forced saves from Zags goalkeeper Sydney Head, but couldn't get the Beavers on the board.

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The second half was more lopsided in Gonzaga's favor, with the Bulldogs registering 15 shots to Oregon State's three. They got their second goal of the night in the 62nd minute, Sophia Schliklin got past the Beaver defensive line on a fast break and found Amelia Severn in front of the goal, all alone for a shot Brooker was unable to save, putting Gonzaga up 2-0.

Gonzaga would continue to hammer the Oregon State goal, but Brooker wouldn't give up another score. She had 11 saves on the night. Of the Beavers three shots in the second half, an Amber Ogbolu attempt in the 53rd was blocked, a Sophia Zboyan shot in the 54th was saved, and a final shot from London Tsuma in the 87th was just high. All three were close, but the Beavers couldn't find one final goal for the season.

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Gonzaga's victory earned them the final spot in the Pac-12 tournament, where they'll face #22 Utah State in the first round. As for the Beavers, there are going to be a lot of questions about where the program goes from here.

Despite only winning one more game, the team felt more competitive in 2026, more aggressive and more capable of making big plays. But that still hasn't born on the stat line or in the standings, and as we head into the off season it's time to wonder if changes could be coming to the program. We'll see in the coming weeks.