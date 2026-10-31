Utah State Shuts Out Beavers 5-0 on Senior Day

In their final home game of the season the Oregon State Women's Soccer team put up a spirited fight in the first half, but were ultimately outmatched by a much faster and stronger Utah State team, falling to the Aggies 5-0. The loss drops the Beavers to 3-11-4 overall, and 2-3-2 in Pac-12 play.

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Utah State made themselves known early, scoring the first goal of the night, with Mia Mullenmeister scoring in the sixth minute with a header following a free kick. Oregon State goalkeeper Ally Larkin made some impressive saves early in the game, but ultimately the Aggie attack was too much.

Grace Wetzel got a solid pair of shots off for the Beavers early in the half, with the first just missing the goal and second forcing the first save of the night from Utah State goalkeeper Ivy Nystrom. After that early pressure, the Aggies retook control of the game.

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In the 20th minute they earned their second goal of the night. This time Solena Sellers did the damage, with assists from Summer Diamond and Talia Winder. Oregon State came close to getting within a goal when Lea Gentry forced a save in the 28th minute, but they just couldn't stop the Aggies.

Utah State grabbed it's third goal of the half in the 36th minute. After a takeaway Kunie Hirai fired a shot through a pair of Oregon State defenders and past Larkin into the bottom right corner of the goal. The first half ended with the Aggies already holding a 3-0 lead.

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Oregon State came out with some fire early in the second half, looking to get a goal on the board at least if the draw was out of reach. Alexandra Anger, Adele Schwab and Sophia Zboyan all got shots off early in the period, but none forced a save from Utah State.

The Aggies delivered a dagger in the 72nd minute, with Kunie Hirai picking up her second goal of the night and Samantha Sellers her second assist. A few minutes later they tacked on one more goal, this time courtesy of Kei Yoneda with assists from Ellie Hendrix and Hadli Barrera. That would be the last action of the night, with the Aggies securing their 5-0 victory.

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There's one game left in the season as the Beavers look to finish on a high note. They'll take on Gonzaga in Spokane next Thursday, November 5th.