Oregon State Women's Soccer: Taking a Look at 2025's Midfielders
We're back with another preview of the 2025 Oregon State Women's Soccer Team. Today we'll be taking a look the midfielders, a group that has seen some of the biggest turnover since the 2024 season. Here's what to expect this year.
Midfielder Valerie Tobias was one of the Beavers' top goal scorers last season, with three goals and three assists. She'll be the biggest name to replace in the midfield, but not the only one. Claire Jones started in 16 games for Oregon State last year, picking up one goal and three assists, but joined the SMU Mustangs in the off season. Katie Godden scored two goals for the Beavers after seeing play at both forward and midfield, but has graduated.
There are a few experienced midfielders returning for 2025. The most tested is Mia Erba, who started all 18 games for Oregon State while recording six shots. Rin Choi saw action in 11 games last season, picking up one assist, and could have a larger role in 2025. The return of Sawyer Service should also be a bright spot for the Beavers' midfield. Service missed the 2024 season, but started in 11 games the previous year.
Other than those three, expect to see a lot of new names. Hailey Martinez didn't make any appearances during her freshman season, but that will change in 2025. She was a standout in high school and has experience in club programs, and could be a major part of Oregon State's future plans.
Oregon State added Campbell's Adele Schwab through the transfer portal. Schwab was a regular starter for the Fighting Camels, adding another field tested member to the midfield. Freshmen Isa Calderon and London Tsuma round out the group.
This is the group with the most questions headed into the fall. Erba will once again be a full on starter, and if Sawyer is 100% she should on the field more often than not. Other than those two, it's going to be a competitive group with a lot of adjustments game to game. Choi, Martinez and Schwab should get a large amount of looks. The team is going to want someone to someone to step up and make a statement, and they'll give them the chance to do so.
That's all for today. Check back tomorrow for a look at the defenders on this year's team.