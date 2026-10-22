Beavers Snap Losing Streak With 8-1 Blowout Win Against Sacramento State

After back to back losses in the last week, the Oregon State Men's Football team finally found it's footing Wednesday night, demolishing Sacramento State in an 8-1 romp. The win, a non-conference victory as part of the Pac-12's Big West Crossover, improves the Beavers' record to 8-3-4 overall, and 3-1-1 in Pac-12 play.

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The Oregon State scoring started in the eighth minute, with Evan Carlock scoring on a penalty kick. Just a little later, in the 11th minute, Wyatt Borso scored his first goal of the night. Gavin Wolff sent a deep pass to Gonzalo Aranaz Zarzuela in the left corner, and Aranaz Zarzuela arced a pass to Borso right in front of the goal for the score.

Borso found the net again in the 22nd minute, This time Evan Carlock found Henry Blake on the wing. Blake sent a shot toward the Sac State goal, finding Borso who redirected into the bottom left corner for the score. The Beavers now led 3-0 just over 20 minutes left in the game.

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Oregon State dominated time of possession for most of the first half, out shooting the Hornets 15-2. The most dangerous moment for the Beavers came late in the half, in the 44th minute, when Sac State got a penalty kick near the Beaver goal. Zac Giles took the shot, but John Nicolson made his first save of the night to keep the sheet clean.

Sacramento State did find a goal early in the second half. In the 60th minute some tricky footwork set up Zach Looney with a great look at the goal, shooting the ball past John Nicolson into the top right of the goal. Ronan Rattigan picked up an assist on the score.

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If you thought Sac State might make a game of things after the goal, the Beavers would immediately prove you wrong. IN the 62nd minute Aidan Marquez scored his first goal of the night, Henry Blake got the ball to Michael Nesci in front of the goal, and Nesci slipped a pass to Marquez who fired an immediate shot for the score. The Beavers had their three goal lead back, but they weren't done.

In the 69th minute Marquez found his second of the night. This time it was Wray who found Marquez with an open shot, with Evan Carlock picking up another assist on the goal. The Beavers led 5-1 headed into the final 20 minutes, with both Aidan Marquez and Wyatt Borso hunting for a hat trick.

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Instead, it would be Oriol Vidal who found the next goal. In the 78th minute a Michael Nesci corner found Vidal in front of the goal for a chip in. 6-1 Beavers entering the final 10 minutes of the night, with both Wyatt Borso and Aidan Marquez looking to finish a hat trick.

It would be Marquez who managed his hat trick Wednesday night. Once again it was Michael Nesci getting things started, sending the ball to Diego Rodriguez for a touch to Marquez, who fired the shot for the score. Hat trick secured.

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Tommaso Ricordi bot the Beavers one last goal in the 89th minute, heading in a goal after his own shot boucned off the cross bar, with Carlos Martinez picking up an assist. That would do it for Wednesday night, a dominant 8-1 victory.

After a frustrating week it's good to see the Beavers get right as they enter the final stretch of the season. The Beavers have a tougher challenge Saturday night, as they travel to Orem to take on the Big West leading Utah Valley.