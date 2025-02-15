Oregon State Softball: Beavers Go 0-2 On First Day of Wilson Tournament
The Oregon State Softball team managed to avoid the Pacific Northwest cold snap by traveling to Long Beach to participate in the Wilson Tournament, hosted by Long Beach State and featuring teams from around the country. Unfortunately the Beavers picked up a pair of losses on the first day of play, falling to California 1-3 and Iowa State 1-5. The losses drop the Beavers' record to 3-4
In the first game of the day it looked for a while like Oregon State might get no hit by California. The game was scoreless through the first four innings, with the Beavers failing to get a hit, before the Bears finally grabbed a run in the top of the fifth.
California added two more runs in the top of the seventh to take a 3-0 lead, but in the bottom of the frame the Beavers finally found some hitting. Morgan Howey opened the inning with a single, and then reached second on an error. A single from Paige Bambarger got Howey to third, and a final single from Jaeya Butler got her home, for Oregon State's only run of the game.
In the Oregon State's second game of the day it once again took seven innings for the Beavers to reach the scoreboard. Iowa State, however, wasted little time, plating two runs in the top of the third, and two more in the top of the fifth, and one final run in the top of the seventh.
Oregon State's lone run then came after Samantha Gutierrez reached base on balls. Gutierrez was replaced by pinch runner Isabella Valdez. Valdez reached second on a fielder's choice, and third on a pop fly. A double from Nicole Donahue brought Valdez home before Lici Campbell struck out to end the game.
The Beavers final game in Long Beach will be against Southern Utah, in an early Saturday morning game. First pitch is set for 9 AM.