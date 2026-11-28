Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Oregon State are bowl eligible again, marking a significant turnaround in a short amount of time for JaMarcus Shephard's Beavers. The Beavers accomplished that feat last week with a comeback victory over Utah State. Can they close things out with a win over Fresno State in their first flex game?

It's also time to speculate about where the Beavers will play their bowl game, depending on what happens against the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Oregon State's men's soccer program will continue their own postseason run Sunday night in Corvallis, where they'll face the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. Our own John Severs stops by the show to discuss the team's current form.

All that, and the five college football games you should watch Thanksgiving weekend. Happy Holidays, and Go Beavs.

Pardon the delay this week - between Thanksgiving holiday madness and technology issues, we did the best we could.

This Week's Topics

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-Recognition of the seniors who have helped change the direction of Oregon State's program this season.

-Analyzing how Oregon State came through with a win over Utah State, despite a slow start to that contest.

-Audio from Mitch Dahlen and Mike MacIntyre's media availability prior to the Fresno State game.

-John Severs joins the show to discuss the growing pains of the start to the season for OSU's women's basketball program.

-Severs also details the men's soccer team's unexpected run to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 (hosting NC State), driven by a stingy defense, goalkeeper John Nicholson, and timely scoring despite key injuries.

-The biggest college football contests that should be on your TV this weekend.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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