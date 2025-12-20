Beavers Defeat Montana State to Open Maui Classic

The Oregon State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat the Montana State Bobcats 53-51 in Maui on Friday evening.

After a couple of missed free throws kept the door open for MSU, Scott Reuck's side did what they needed in the final minute to squeak out a victory in their opening matchup of the Maui Classic.

It wasn't a pretty start for Oregon State, falling behind 8-0 to open the game. The Beavers didn't score their first points until nearly five minutes were gone, when Lizzy Williamson finally got them on the board. After falling behind by six, they were able to pick things up on the offensive end. The Beavers converted at the free throw line, and the Bobcats led by just two going into the second quarter.

The Beavers got off to a strong start in the second quarter. Tiara Bolden got going offensively, and Oregon State took their first lead of the game with 6:12 remaining in the first half. They kept the momentum going, and the Beavers pushed their lead out to 22-17 with four minutes to go in the second.

But the Bobcats were able to punch back. Montana State went on a 9-0 run to end the half, and the Beavers went into the locker room trailing by five.

Both sides traded blows for much of the third quarter, with Jamison Philip hitting for the Bobcats and Jenna Villa getting hot for Oregon State. It headed to the fourth with Montana State on top 43-40. There were three different lead changes in the fourth, and the game headed down to the wire.

With 1:58 remaining in the contest, the Beavers took a four-point lead with a Kennedie Shuler turnaround jumper. They were then able to come away with back-to-back defensive stops, and headed to the line up 50-46 with under 30 seconds left.

However, two surprising missed foul shots left the door open for Montana State. Taylee Chirrick, who came into the night averaging 17 points, hit a triple to make it a one-point ball game. Jenna Villa then hit two free throws to push it back to a three-point game. After a Bobcat offensive possession and more free throws, Oregon State ultimately held on for a 53-51 win.

Villa had a big offensive performance on Friday night, going six-for-nine from the field and scoring 19 points. Kennedie Shuler led the Beavers with an impressive seven assists, and also had nine points.

The Beavers are back at it again Saturday night, as they take on the Liberty Flames at 8 p.m. PT in their second game of the Maui Classic.

