3 Oregon State Football Players Earn Postseason Pac-12 Honors

In a press release distributed Thursday by the Pac-12 Conference, three members of the Oregon State football team were recognized as standout performers from the 2025 campaign.

Beavs running back Anthony Hankerson was named the league's Top Offensive Performer, guard Ryan Berger was named as Top Offensive Lineman, and defensive back Trey Glasper was named the Top Freshman.

Hankerson will finish his time at Oregon State as one of the top rushers in the program's history. His career yardage total reached 2,168 yards, tenth all-time among Beaver running backs. Hankerson was also just the sixth player in Oregon State history to post multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He played just two seasons for OSU after transferring from Colorado.

This season, Hankerson rushed for 1,086 yards with nine touchdowns. Hankerson posted the highest-single game total of his career in OSU's 45-13 win over Lafayette with 204 yards and four touchdowns.

Berger, a redshirt sophomore from Hillsboro, started seven games this season, including the last five of the season. Of offensive linemen at the two Pac-12 programs in 2025, Berger finished with the highest Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade at 80.9. Berger showed versatility by starting at left guard, right guard, and center.

Glasper, a true freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, appeared in every game this season with nine starts. In addition to intercepting a pass, Glasper posted five pass breakups this season, tied for the most of the two Pac-12 schools. He made 23 tackles with 1.5 for a loss.

Oregon State finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 overall record, parting ways with head coach Trent Bray before eventually hiring Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard as the program's newest head coach.

For the 2026 football season, the Pac-12 will include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State as well as Washington State.

Voting took place among Pac-12 staff and media who covered both teams to determine the individual recognitions.

2025 Pac-12 Football Top Performers

OFFENSIVE: Anthony Hankerson, RB - Oregon State (Sr.)

DEFENSIVE: Parker McKenna, LB - Washington State (R-Sr.)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Ryan Berger, OL - Oregon State (R-So.)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Isaac Terrell, DE - Washington State (Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS: Tony Freeman, WR/PR - Washington State (Jr.)

FRESHMAN: Trey Glasper, DB - Oregon State (Fr.)

