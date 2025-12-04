Ducks Blow Out Beavers 96-73 in Women's Basketball Rivalry Game

The Oregon State women suffered their third rough loss in a row Wednesday night, Oregon demolishing the Beavers 96-73 in this year's rivalry game. The loss drops the Beavers to 5-4 on the season.

Oregon State hung close with the Ducks early in the first quarter, but midway through the period Oregon began to pull away. Mia Jacobs and Katie Fiso combined for 17 points, and the Ducks defense shut down Tiara Bolden, allowing Oregon to build a 31-14 lead as the first period ended.

The Duck domination continued in the second, with 10 points from Sarah Rambus as Oregon expanded it's lead to 30 by the end of the first half. Oregon State just could not find a way in on the Oregon defense, Only three Beavers managed to score in the second, Tiara Bolden, Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa. The Beavers left for the locker rooms down 57-27.

Things started breaking for the Beavers way in the third quarter, but down 30 points there wasn't much they could do to get back in the game. Tiara Bolden and Jenna Villa tried regardless. Bolden started hitting form the perimeter with a pair of threes, while the Ducks were forced to foul Villa regularly to keep her contained. At the end of the quarter Oregon State had whittled the Duck lead down to 21, 72-51.

Oregon State didn't manage to keep that fire burning in the fourth, as their shooting went cold while the Ducks burnt as much time off the clock as possible. Scoring picked up with minutes left in the game, but Oregon remained in control. A three from Kennedie Shuler gave the Beavers the final points of the game, finishing the night with a 23 point, 96-73 loss.

The Beavers' stars managed to score well, with Jenna Villa putting together a huge, 27 point game, leading all scorers. Tiara Bolden finished with 16 points, while Kennedie Shuler added 14. Oregon State's offense was hot for much of the night, they're defense was just unable to contain the potent Oregon attack.

Oregon State will have a couple days off before getting back in action at home on Sunday, when Alaska Anchorage comes to Gill Coliseum. That should get the Beavers back to winning before they close out their non-conference schedule with games against Arizona State, Montana State and Liberty.

