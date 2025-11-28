Oregon State Women Routed by Vanderbilt at Paradise Jam
The Oregon State women's basketball team couldn't keep up with 17th-ranked Vanderbilt in an 88-66 loss on Thursday night at the Paradise Jam.
After Scott Rueck's side showed fight in the first half to get themselves back into the game, the Commodores were able to pull away in the third quarter.
Falling behind 26-13 early on, the Beavers went on a big run for the first eight minutes of the second quarter, and briefly took a one-point lead after an Ally Schimel three. Vanderbilt used a burst in the closing two minutes of the half, and went into the locker room up 43-38.
It was all Vanderbilt in the second half. The Commodores went on a 15-4 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter, and never took their foot off the gas. They ended up scoring 30 points in the third period, while holding the Beavers to just nine.
It was a monster night for Vanderbilt point guard Mikayla Blakes, who put up 35 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field. The Beavers also had no answer for 6'4" senior Justine Pissott, who hit five triples on the night.
For Oregon State, Ally Schimel had a big game, posting her first collegiate double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. 6'5" senior Lizzy Williamson was efficient on Thursday night, going 7 of 10 from the field with 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Beavers continue their stay in the Virgini Islands Saturday with against Virginia Tech. Tipoff in that game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PT on ESPN+.