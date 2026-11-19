The Oregon State Women overcame a sluggish start in Wednesday's afternoon match up against UC Riverside, taking control of the game in the third quarter for a 64-57 win over the Highlanders. With the win the Beavers are now 3-2 for the season.

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While the Beavers got the first points of the game after Kennedie Shuler connected with Evelini Smith under the basket, the Highlanders held the advantage early in the first quarter. Late in the period the Beavers finally took the lead back with a Jenna Villa jumper, but poor shooting would dog the Beavers for much of the night.

It became a larger issue in the second. Oregon State seemed hesitant to make shots from range, and under the rim the Highlanders managed to out score the Beavers and out rebound them. Kennedie Shuler kept the Beavers in the game, and late in the half a Mackenzie Shivers three seemed to rev up the Oregon State engine. The Beavers held a one point, 28-27 lead at the break.

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In the third quarter the game turned toward Oregon State. The defense shut down the Highlanders, allowing only nine points in the period, while big shots from Mackenzie Shivers and Maggie Warpus stretched the Beaver lead. It was a great quarter in particular for Shivers, who also had a mid court steal setting up a show stopping Kennedie Shuler alley-oop. After three the Beavers led by eight, 44-36.

The Oregon State momentum continued into the fourth. Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa powered the offense, stretching the Beaver lead to 16 at its high point. With the minutes waning, the game seemed well in hand, but a late surge from Riverside raised some questions. Three of the Highlanders threes came in the final two minutes of the night, slashing the Beaver lead down to five, but Oregon State was solid at the free throw line to hang on to the win.

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Kennedie Shuler led the team with 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jenna Villa added 12 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Evelinie Smith rounded out the top scorers with nine points, four rebounds and an assist.

The Beavers have one last game at Gill before the Thanksgiving break. They'll host Fairfield Saturday afternoon, with tip off set for noon.