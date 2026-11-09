Oregon State Women's Basketball Picks Up First Win of Season With 85-64 Victory Over Eastern Washington

After struggling mightily in their season opening loss against Cal Baptist, the Oregon State Women had a get right game Sunday afternoon against Eastern Washington, taking down the Eagles 85-64 to pick up their first win of the year, moving their record to 1-1 this season

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After struggling with threes in their exhibition game and their season opener against Cal Baptist, Oregon State's shooters locked in Sunday afternoon. Three from Jenna Villa and two from Taylor Young put the Beavers in front early. Jaecy Eggers did her best to keep Eastern Washington in the game, but at the end of the first quarter Oregon State led by 13, 26-13.

The second quarter mirrored the first. Jenna Villa and Taylor Young drained more threes, as did Evelini Smith, her first as a Beav, and solid post play from Smith, Lara Alonso and Maggie Warpus frustrated Eastern Washington's shooting. It looked like the Eagles might spark a late run toward the end of the half, with threes from Alyse Aby and Emily Mcelmurry, but the half ended with another Jenna Villa three. The Beavers led 51-33 at the break.

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Despite the deficit Eastern Washington didn't quite, and the Eagles spent the third quarter working their way back into the game. EWU stepped up their rebounding, giving them more second chances, and threes from Alyse Aby and Jacey Eggers helped get the Eagles within 10. Solid post play from Evelini Smith and Lara Alonso, and Jenna Villa's ability to score from just about anywhere kept Oregon State in front, but at the end of three their lead had dropped to twelve, 64-52.

The Beavers bounced back, and closed out the game in the fourth. A Keira Lindemans three seemed to spark Oregon State's offense, and Jenna Villa roared back to life after a quiet third. The Beavers retook the rebounding battle and sharply cut down turnovers, limiting the damage Eastern Washington could do, slowly grinding the Eagles out of the game. A free throw from Kennedie Shuler was the final point in the Beavers 21 point, 85-64 win.

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Jenna Vila once again looked like an All Star, finishing the game with a career high 33 points, along with seven rebounds and two assists. Taylor Young added 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks. Evelini Smith's game was limited after she went down hard in the third, but she had a three three quarters for the Beavers, finishing with seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Beavers will be back at Gill on Wednesday, November 11th to take on Northwest Nazarene. Tip off is set for 6 PM PT.