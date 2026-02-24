Oregon State's Tiara Bolden Grabs WCC Honor After 44 Points Over Two Games

Oregon State senior guard Tiara Bolden was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week on Monday for the second time this season.

The announcement comes a few days after Bolden scored 29 points, her career best, in Oregon State's 64-54 win over Portland, followed by 15 points in the Beavs' 79-51 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Her average of 22 points per game last week was more than any other player in the league in that time span.

" I was just thinking it's time for me to step up and to help my teammates because they believe in me so much. So, that's the least I could do for them," Bolden said following the Portland win.

A product of Eugene's Churchill High School, Bolden is averaging 13.1 points for the Beavers this season with 4.9 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game. Bolden has shot 43.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the three-point line for 2025-2026.

Currently in her second season at Oregon State, Bolden began her collegiate career at Eastern Arizona College (JUCO) where she spent one season. She then transferred to La Salle, where she averaged eight points and 4.2 rebounds per game. She joined Scott Rueck's program prior to the 2024-2025 season, where she was a key contributor for OSU's WCC championship team. She average 8.1 points, 1.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest last season.

Oregon State players have won the WCC Player of the Week Award five times this season. Kennedie Shuler has won the award twice and Jenna Villa has won it once.

Oregon State has two regular season games remaining for the 2025-2026 schedule. The Beavers will face San Diego on the road Thursday night on ESPN+ with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. PT. Their regular season finale will be Saturday, February 28 against Loyola Marymount at Gill Coliseum with tipoff set for 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

The Beavers are currently 20-9 overall with a 12-4 record in West Coast Conference play. The West Coast Conference tournament begins March 5 in Las Vegas Nevada. OSU are currently third in the league standings. The No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the standings at the end of the regular season will receive a bye to the quarterfinals on Sunday and the No. 2 and No. 1 teams will receive a bye into the semifinals on Monday.