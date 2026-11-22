The Oregon State women got in their last game before their Thanksgiving trip Saturday afternoon, taking down Fairfield 71-60. With the win the Beavers record improves to 4-2 for the season.

RELATED:

Oregon State Overcomes First Half Struggles in 64-57 Win Over UC Riverside



Fairfield looked competitive early, with a flurry of scoring from Kaety L'amoreaux giving them a five point lead midway through the first quarter. Back to back threes from Evelini Smith and Mackenzie Shivers put the Beavers back in front, a second Shivers three helped the Beavers build an eight point, 21-13 lead by the time the quarter ended.

The Beavers maintained momentum in the second quarter, with five points from Kennedie Shuler leading the way as Oregon State extended their lead to 13. Back to back to back threes from Fairfield's Jillian Huerter ate into the Beaver lead late, but another Mackenzie Shivers three answered some of the Stag attack. Oregon State held a nine point, 34-25 lead at halftime.

Saturday's game was a breakout for Shivers, and she continued to show off in the third quarter hitting another three and four free throws to lead the way in scoring for Oregon State in the third. Fairfield continued to attack from the perimeter, but couldn't find enough success to really cut into the Beaver lead, trailing 54-41 at the quarter's end.

RELATED:

Beavers Come Up Short in Overtime Against Arizona, Lose 84-80



Things finally got close as the fourth quarter wound down. Back to back threes from Jillian Herter and Kaety L'amoreaux got the Stags within five, and a Cyanne Coe layup following a turnover got them within three. That was as close as they got, as Kennedie Shuler and Jenna Villa took over the closing minutes, killing clock and icing their shots to protect the lead. A pair of Mackenzie Shivers closed out the Beavers win, 71-60.

For the first time in her career, Mackenzie Shivers led the team in scoring, with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. She was four for seven on three point shots, a place where the Beavers have struggled. If she can keep this pace up it would be a huge boon for the Beavers' prospects.

Kennedie Shuler was second in scoring with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Jenna Villa added 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Evelini Smith also broke into double digits, with 13 points and six rebounds.

RELATED:

Oregon State Powers Past Northwest Nazarene 77-53



This will be the Beavers last home game for awhile. The team will be in Jacksonville for the Jacksonville Classic over the Thanksgiving break, taking on Middle Tennessee on Monday, November 23rd and Vanderbilt on Wednesday, November 25th. They'll be back in Gill the following Monday, November 30th, to take on Southern.