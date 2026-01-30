Oregon State WBB Star Kennedie Shuler After Career-High: "I'm just happy we got the win"

After notching a career-high twenty-four points, Kennedie Shuler stayed level. On a night where Oregon State won with tenacious defense, forward Lizzie Williamson encouraged her teammates to keep going. Scott Rueck raved about his bench.

Those comments, and many more, were given during the Beavers' postgame press conference following their home win over San Diego last night. This piece offers highlights from that presser.

Scott Rueck on the Beavers' victory over San Diego last night

"Alright, well, it was great to get a win and find a way on a night that was kind of a defensive battle on both ends. Stingy defense, tough shots, shots over the top, most of the game. Both teams took layups away.



I just loved the grit that we showed coming out of the locker room. Defense made them take the shots we wanted. We won the boards by double figures - which was a goal before the game - and just had big performances throughout.



I thought San Diego had a nice gameplan; you don't like to see anybody go down with an injury, but losing Ray [sophomore guard Kylie Ray] kind of shifted things around, and it was interesting to see the rest of their team rise in her absence in that second quarter. It was more difficult to know where the offense was coming from, and I thought they did a nice job hitting shots, and made a big run back at us to take the lead in that second quarter. Then I just think the second half was kind of more Beaver Basketball. I thought we adapted well to what was working what wasn't offensively, and just made the plays down the stretch, and it was another great crowd. Side note: it's alumni weekend, and so amazing to see so many come back up there [in the stands at Gill] - thanks for your patience - it was hard to get down here [the postgame presser] because of it. It was just like a big old family reunion up there, which is as cool as it gets."

Scott Rueck on the performance of the Beavers' bench

"What I've been seeing, everybody can play on our team. It's just who, and when.



I've been so impressed by Mackenzie [redshirt junior guard Mackenzie Shivers] in practice recently. Not just recently, but for a long time. I mean, she can play, and it's just hard to get minutes when you're in this part of the season. I really like the way she's developing and adapting, she's just a great basketball player, and she plays like a pro - approaches the game so professionally and is a great teammate, and does everything on both ends of the floor so well - so it's like she's deserving it, earning it, and then it's like when can we use it, and when it's approriate, and I thought that stretch was a perfect stretch for her in this game to contribute, and she delivered.



Su [redshirt senior forward Susana Yepes], as we're kind of looking at the type of game it is, I thought it fit her to come in and play the four. I moved Jenna [junior guard Jenna Villa] off her normal position to see what would happen, and Su delivers: coach on the floor, knows everything at multiple positions, and I thought she played very well. So as the year goes our depth is developing and getting better, and understanding what it takes now. I was really proud of them. Proud of them both."

Kennedie Shuler on a career-high 24 points

"Yeah, I mean it's cool and all, but I'm just happy we got the win. I'm not really thinking about that stuff. I just felt like the third quarter we needed to go, and I knew that I could get to the rim. They were calling fouls, so if I could get to the line [I could score], but yeah, overall I'm just happy we got the win."

Lizzy Williamson on leading the WCC and the team's mindset

"I think that just is very much driven from our team culture, and its definitely driven from coaches as well as our leadership. We just always say 'Keep going'. It's our number one thing, and just never want to settle. Every game's a new day and everyone's going to give us that toughest game, so we have to come out like they're going to do that."