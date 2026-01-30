Oregon State WBB Shuts Down San Diego Behind Career Night From Shuler

The Oregon State women's basketball team won their third consecutive game on Thursday night, taking down the University of San Diego by a final score of 61-43.

Junior guard Kennedie Shuler, reigning WCC Player of the Week, scored a career-high of 24 points, making nine of her 15 field goal attempts, as well as six of seven free throws. Shuler also contributed seven rebounds with three assists, a block, and three steals. Tiara Bolden was the only other Beaver in double figures with 14 points.

The first half was a fairly even contest, thanks to San Diego's ability to force Oregon State turnovers. The Beavers surrendered possession seven times, which USD converted into 11 points in the opening two quarters. Oregon State held a slim 32-30 lead at the break.

In the second half, Oregon State's defense managed to flip the script on USD. The Beavers forced seven turnovers and held their opponent to just four makes on 25 field goal attempts, with only two points in the paint and none from beyond the arc. The Beavers more than doubled USD's offensive output in the second half. The Beavers finished the game on a 13-2 run for the final 5:12.

In total, San Diego's starters scored just 15 points on Thursday night. Olivia Owens was the visitors' leading scorer with 12 points, as well as their leading rebounder with nine.

Oregon State's record improves to 16-6 overall on the year, as the Beavs hold strong atop the West Coast Conference with an 8-1 record in league play. Oregon State return to the court on Saturday, January 31 to host San Francisco at Gill Coliseum. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. PT on ESPN+.

